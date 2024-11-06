FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0 241 80 8 0 303 90 Tulane 5 0 219 80 7 2 358 181 Navy 4 1 196 114 6 2 293 193 Memphis 3 2 186 175 7 2 308 211 North Texas 2 2 174 154 5 3 326 295 East Carolina 2 2 138 154 4 4 243 227 South Florida 2 2 92 112 4 4 220 231 UTSA 2 3 174 165 4 5 264 293 Charlotte 2 3 124 162 3 6 192 308 Rice 2 3 97 119 3 6 197 210 Temple 1 3 79 146 2 6 167 283 Tulsa 1 4 104 225 3 6 223 346 UAB 1 4 132 212 2 6 206 284 FAU 0 4 89 147 2 6 192 241

___

Thursday’s Games

FAU at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at South Florida, Noon

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Tulane at Navy, Noon

FAU at Temple, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 5 0 218 162 9 0 427 203 SMU 5 0 192 105 8 1 361 196 Clemson 5 1 246 140 6 2 315 194 Pittsburgh 3 1 117 100 7 1 311 202 Louisville 4 2 191 173 6 3 326 218 Syracuse 3 2 130 143 6 2 254 220 Virginia Tech 3 2 159 110 5 4 277 201 Georgia Tech 3 3 142 152 5 4 249 202 Wake Forest 2 2 105 134 4 4 217 248 Duke 2 3 116 141 6 3 239 202 NC State 2 3 165 168 5 4 267 277 North Carolina 2 3 154 121 5 4 306 238 Virginia 2 3 120 157 4 4 210 221 Boston College 1 3 90 110 4 4 211 176 Stanford 1 5 109 221 2 7 184 311 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 1 8 130 246 California 0 4 85 94 4 4 212 138

___

Friday’s Games

California at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Boston College, Noon

Miami at Georgia Tech, Noon

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Clemson at Pittsburgh, Noon

Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.

Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 5 0 188 115 8 0 281 157 Iowa St. 4 1 151 95 7 1 244 124 Colorado 4 1 182 113 6 2 251 176 Kansas St. 4 2 175 155 7 2 281 195 Texas Tech 4 2 194 201 6 3 328 310 Arizona St. 3 2 140 125 6 2 249 183 Cincinnati 3 2 141 105 5 3 233 169 West Virginia 3 2 135 141 4 4 230 227 Baylor 3 3 214 212 5 4 302 241 TCU 3 3 173 170 5 4 294 263 Houston 3 3 85 148 4 5 137 198 UCF 2 4 184 188 4 5 299 229 Utah 1 4 72 99 4 4 182 132 Kansas 1 4 155 148 2 6 240 197 Arizona 1 5 109 200 3 6 199 280 Oklahoma St. 0 6 137 220 3 6 265 281

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Cincinnati, Noon

Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

UCF at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Utah at Colorado, Noon

Cincinnati at Iowa St., TBA

Arizona St. at Kansas St., TBA

Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 5 0 216 83 9 0 375 158 UC Davis 5 0 218 107 8 1 323 195 Montana 4 1 197 131 7 2 355 219 Idaho 3 2 128 140 6 3 227 214 N. Arizona 3 2 128 102 5 4 263 185 Idaho St. 2 3 152 174 4 5 283 302 Weber St. 2 3 169 163 3 6 253 243 Portland St. 2 3 156 190 2 6 230 361 Sacramento St. 1 4 160 205 3 6 282 300 Cal Poly 1 4 112 180 2 6 171 262 E. Washington 1 4 178 208 2 7 292 347 N. Colorado 1 4 52 183 1 8 105 321

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 0 173 109 8 1 283 168 UT Martin 4 1 202 117 6 3 299 230 Tennessee Tech 4 2 180 139 4 5 228 241 Tennessee St. 3 2 113 98 6 3 225 213 Lindenwood (Mo.) 3 3 171 195 4 6 265 305 Gardner-Webb 2 3 121 166 3 6 215 248 W. Illinois 2 3 161 180 3 6 262 394 E. Illinois 1 4 131 197 2 7 172 324 Charleston Southern 0 6 93 144 1 8 138 224

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Charleston Southern at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 6 0 259 99 9 0 419 123 Oregon 6 0 208 80 9 0 318 142 Ohio St. 4 1 145 76 7 1 302 96 Penn St. 4 1 122 81 7 1 246 120 Iowa 4 2 180 121 6 3 277 162 Minnesota 4 2 156 132 6 3 248 151 Illinois 3 3 135 164 6 3 233 190 Michigan 3 3 119 151 5 4 189 210 Washington 3 3 128 135 5 4 212 171 Wisconsin 3 3 161 124 5 4 226 193 Nebraska 2 4 110 152 5 4 212 172 Michigan St. 2 4 103 184 4 5 178 217 Northwestern 2 4 109 158 4 5 173 197 UCLA 2 4 116 176 3 5 149 223 Southern Cal 2 5 200 180 4 5 275 200 Maryland 1 4 114 182 4 4 229 222 Rutgers 1 4 87 151 4 4 206 198 Purdue 0 5 85 191 1 7 162 295

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Rutgers, Noon

Purdue at Ohio St., Noon

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Washington at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan St. at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 5 0 154 104 8 1 233 211 Richmond 5 0 151 81 7 2 259 165 Delaware 4 1 165 111 7 1 291 150 Stony Brook 4 1 166 126 7 2 255 205 Villanova 4 1 97 92 7 2 193 160 William & Mary 3 2 169 111 6 3 293 203 New Hampshire 3 2 101 81 5 4 193 192 Hampton 2 3 165 153 5 4 290 231 Maine 2 3 126 146 4 5 207 275 Monmouth (NJ) 2 3 183 144 4 5 353 289 Towson 2 3 121 142 4 5 207 253 Elon 2 3 128 126 3 6 203 229 Albany (NY) 1 4 86 140 3 6 171 261 Campbell 1 4 102 137 3 6 208 280 Bryant 0 5 95 189 2 7 197 332 NC A&T 0 5 61 187 1 8 150 363

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Maine, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

NC A&T at Towson, Noon

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Maine at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 4 0 155 66 6 2 232 171 Jacksonville St. 4 0 190 78 5 3 309 226 Sam Houston St. 4 1 105 73 7 2 224 184 Liberty 3 2 134 116 5 2 210 164 Louisiana Tech 2 3 105 90 3 5 170 160 FIU 2 3 103 94 3 6 224 224 Middle Tennessee 2 3 96 157 3 6 155 303 Kennesaw St. 1 3 70 132 1 7 119 249 New Mexico St. 1 4 94 179 2 6 157 293 UTEP 1 5 101 168 1 8 149 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, Noon

Liberty at Umass, Noon

FIU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 5 214 222 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 5 158 187

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 16

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 3 1 115 112 6 1 196 155 Harvard 3 1 142 91 6 1 240 148 Columbia 3 1 91 68 5 2 163 114 Brown 2 2 99 116 3 4 181 203 Cornell 2 2 137 119 3 4 205 212 Yale 1 3 107 114 4 3 206 190 Penn 1 3 82 102 3 4 162 169 Princeton 1 3 94 145 2 5 151 227

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Harvard, Noon

Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Princeton at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 4 0 179 128 5 3 272 270 Bowling Green 4 1 125 82 5 4 240 189 Miami (Ohio) 4 1 161 92 5 4 209 180 Ohio 3 1 124 81 5 3 200 186 Toledo 3 2 113 125 6 3 262 201 Buffalo 3 2 151 160 5 4 218 261 E. Michigan 2 3 153 159 5 4 263 237 Ball St. 2 3 159 167 3 6 222 350 N. Illinois 1 3 66 68 4 4 187 141 Cent. Michigan 1 4 116 168 3 6 229 281 Akron 1 4 109 153 2 7 170 324 Kent St. 0 4 95 168 0 8 136 373

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 23, Cent. Michigan 13

Miami (Ohio) 27, Ball St. 21

Wednesday’s Games

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 2 0 93 56 6 2 245 188 NC Central 2 1 74 41 6 3 313 189 Norfolk St. 2 1 68 88 4 6 187 262 Howard 1 1 58 21 4 5 200 215 Morgan St. 0 2 38 53 3 6 207 177 Delaware St. 0 2 35 107 1 8 155 320

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., Noon

SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Howard at NC Central, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., Noon

SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 0 221 64 9 1 378 157 Missouri St. 5 0 212 118 7 2 329 227 S. Dakota St. 4 1 185 52 7 2 315 123 South Dakota 4 1 187 67 6 2 287 100 Illinois St. 3 2 125 141 6 3 231 239 Indiana St. 3 2 121 142 4 5 189 258 North Dakota 2 3 191 159 5 4 314 256 Youngstown St. 2 4 139 205 3 7 257 355 N. Iowa 0 5 88 205 2 7 150 292 S. Illinois 0 5 60 169 2 7 160 293 Murray St. 0 6 106 313 1 8 182 391

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

N. Iowa at Youngstown St., Noon

South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 4 0 175 85 7 1 366 205 Colorado St. 4 0 107 64 6 3 212 217 UNLV 2 1 133 77 6 2 329 187 San Diego St. 2 1 78 104 3 5 180 221 San Jose St. 3 2 110 116 5 3 235 204 Fresno St. 3 2 129 132 5 4 250 217 Hawaii 2 2 86 88 4 5 193 198 New Mexico 2 3 174 186 3 6 313 367 Wyoming 2 3 143 142 2 7 194 285 Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 6 222 332 Nevada 0 4 86 131 3 7 246 286 Air Force 0 4 76 121 1 7 110 212

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Wyoming at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 4 0 164 86 6 2 237 216 Robert Morris 4 0 138 73 6 3 209 163 CCSU 3 1 110 78 4 5 222 225 Wagner 2 2 70 52 4 6 182 215 LIU Brooklyn 2 2 107 120 2 7 176 264 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 61 96 3 6 122 184 Stonehill 0 4 48 141 1 7 127 292

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at Mercyhurst, 11 a.m.

Robert Morris at Duquesne, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Wagner at Duquesne, Noon

Robert Morris at CCSU, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 7 1 305 215 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 4 219 235

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 3 0 91 51 4 5 250 229 Lehigh 2 1 111 63 5 3 245 193 Bucknell 2 1 79 70 4 5 232 261 Georgetown 2 2 72 101 5 4 197 218 Colgate 1 2 59 86 2 7 171 264 Lafayette 1 3 70 95 4 5 230 222 Fordham 1 3 78 94 1 8 153 303

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon

Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Bucknell at Holy Cross, Noon

Colgate at Lehigh, Noon

Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 5 0 122 64 6 1 160 138 Morehead St. 4 1 72 65 6 3 152 183 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 156 105 5 4 203 234 Butler 3 2 165 105 7 2 340 129 Dayton 3 2 97 84 5 3 177 125 San Diego 3 2 143 104 5 3 220 173 Davidson 3 3 225 208 5 4 340 280 Presbyterian 2 4 151 129 4 6 265 248 Valparaiso 1 3 39 100 3 5 122 234 Stetson 0 4 99 192 2 6 182 278 Marist 0 6 85 198 0 9 127 319

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Dayton, Noon

Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Valparaiso at Dayton, Noon

Presbyterian at Marist, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Drake, 2 p.m.

Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 5 1 183 132 7 1 265 138 Texas A&M 5 1 187 138 7 2 278 191 Tennessee 4 1 114 86 7 1 305 99 Texas 3 1 111 70 7 1 301 92 LSU 3 1 122 107 6 2 262 182 Mississippi 3 2 159 97 7 2 379 119 Alabama 3 2 154 123 6 2 301 149 Vanderbilt 3 2 128 112 6 3 273 189 Missouri 2 2 61 119 6 2 222 143 South Carolina 3 3 171 125 5 3 244 151 Arkansas 3 3 159 171 5 4 297 237 Florida 2 3 150 138 4 4 236 199 Oklahoma 1 4 68 141 5 4 228 189 Auburn 1 5 96 130 3 6 228 173 Kentucky 1 6 99 181 3 6 171 187 Mississippi St. 0 5 121 213 2 7 262 311

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Texas, Noon

Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Texas at Arkansas, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 5 1 186 147 8 1 314 166 W. Carolina 4 1 175 131 5 4 271 256 Chattanooga 4 2 163 83 5 4 232 206 ETSU 3 2 130 106 5 4 270 196 Samford 2 3 134 114 3 5 182 204 The Citadel 2 4 111 140 4 5 207 184 Wofford 2 4 80 133 4 5 148 200 Furman 1 3 64 130 2 6 156 271 VMI 1 4 60 119 1 8 112 286

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at ETSU, Noon

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Furman at ETSU, Noon

VMI at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 4 0 164 78 7 2 338 207 SE Louisiana 4 1 143 100 5 5 214 288 Stephen F. Austin 4 2 216 107 6 3 361 149 Lamar 2 2 118 87 5 4 224 202 Nicholls 2 2 66 102 4 5 228 212 McNeese St. 2 3 117 124 5 5 241 249 Houston Christian 1 3 76 159 3 6 205 329 Texas A&M Commerce 1 3 74 102 1 8 165 286 Northwestern St. 0 4 48 163 0 9 117 407

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 1 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 2 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 5 0 201 93 7 2 326 186 Alabama St. 4 1 141 102 5 3 196 148 Florida A&M 3 1 125 82 5 3 192 213 Bethune-Cookman 2 3 94 150 2 7 167 326 Alabama A&M 1 3 133 109 3 5 225 264 MVSU 0 5 85 168 0 9 128 362

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 4 1 108 101 5 4 179 216 Alcorn St. 3 2 128 109 4 5 183 254 Prairie View 2 3 103 129 4 5 202 283 Texas Southern 2 3 112 143 3 5 164 242 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 108 148 3 6 226 315 Grambling St. 1 4 118 122 4 5 241 230

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

MVSU at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 4 1 143 135 6 3 263 274 Marshall 3 1 138 104 5 3 238 207 Old Dominion 3 2 149 120 4 5 229 227 James Madison 2 2 104 71 6 2 280 141 Appalachian St. 2 3 136 180 4 4 215 275 Coastal Carolina 1 3 100 148 4 4 247 259 Georgia St. 0 4 81 127 2 6 180 249

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 4 0 114 78 7 1 262 177 Arkansas St. 3 1 105 116 5 3 192 251 Louisiana-Monroe 3 2 112 123 5 3 177 194 South Alabama 3 2 165 92 4 5 320 223 Texas State 2 2 110 73 4 4 260 181 Troy 1 4 104 134 2 7 202 250 Southern Miss. 0 4 77 137 1 7 143 271

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon

Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 5 1 230 180 6 3 329 281 Tarleton St. 4 1 148 85 7 2 248 204 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 158 144 6 3 313 222 E. Kentucky 3 2 112 113 5 4 192 220 S. Utah 3 2 160 121 4 5 236 256 Austin Peay 3 3 115 140 4 5 191 249 North Alabama 3 3 182 147 3 7 242 291 Utah Tech 1 5 102 219 1 9 154 399 West Georgia 0 6 113 171 3 6 280 225

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 1 293 97 Uconn 6 3 286 190 Umass 2 7 173 285

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Liberty at Umass, Noon

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

