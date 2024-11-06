FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|6
|0
|241
|80
|8
|0
|303
|90
|Tulane
|5
|0
|219
|80
|7
|2
|358
|181
|Navy
|4
|1
|196
|114
|6
|2
|293
|193
|Memphis
|3
|2
|186
|175
|7
|2
|308
|211
|North Texas
|2
|2
|174
|154
|5
|3
|326
|295
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|138
|154
|4
|4
|243
|227
|South Florida
|2
|2
|92
|112
|4
|4
|220
|231
|UTSA
|2
|3
|174
|165
|4
|5
|264
|293
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|124
|162
|3
|6
|192
|308
|Rice
|2
|3
|97
|119
|3
|6
|197
|210
|Temple
|1
|3
|79
|146
|2
|6
|167
|283
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|104
|225
|3
|6
|223
|346
|UAB
|1
|4
|132
|212
|2
|6
|206
|284
|FAU
|0
|4
|89
|147
|2
|6
|192
|241
___
Thursday’s Games
FAU at East Carolina, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Navy at South Florida, Noon
Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Tulane at Navy, Noon
FAU at Temple, 2 p.m.
South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|5
|0
|218
|162
|9
|0
|427
|203
|SMU
|5
|0
|192
|105
|8
|1
|361
|196
|Clemson
|5
|1
|246
|140
|6
|2
|315
|194
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|117
|100
|7
|1
|311
|202
|Louisville
|4
|2
|191
|173
|6
|3
|326
|218
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|130
|143
|6
|2
|254
|220
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|159
|110
|5
|4
|277
|201
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|142
|152
|5
|4
|249
|202
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|105
|134
|4
|4
|217
|248
|Duke
|2
|3
|116
|141
|6
|3
|239
|202
|NC State
|2
|3
|165
|168
|5
|4
|267
|277
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|154
|121
|5
|4
|306
|238
|Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|157
|4
|4
|210
|221
|Boston College
|1
|3
|90
|110
|4
|4
|211
|176
|Stanford
|1
|5
|109
|221
|2
|7
|184
|311
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|1
|8
|130
|246
|California
|0
|4
|85
|94
|4
|4
|212
|138
___
Friday’s Games
California at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse at Boston College, Noon
Miami at Georgia Tech, Noon
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Clemson at Pittsburgh, Noon
Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.
Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|5
|0
|188
|115
|8
|0
|281
|157
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|151
|95
|7
|1
|244
|124
|Colorado
|4
|1
|182
|113
|6
|2
|251
|176
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|175
|155
|7
|2
|281
|195
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|194
|201
|6
|3
|328
|310
|Arizona St.
|3
|2
|140
|125
|6
|2
|249
|183
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|141
|105
|5
|3
|233
|169
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|135
|141
|4
|4
|230
|227
|Baylor
|3
|3
|214
|212
|5
|4
|302
|241
|TCU
|3
|3
|173
|170
|5
|4
|294
|263
|Houston
|3
|3
|85
|148
|4
|5
|137
|198
|UCF
|2
|4
|184
|188
|4
|5
|299
|229
|Utah
|1
|4
|72
|99
|4
|4
|182
|132
|Kansas
|1
|4
|155
|148
|2
|6
|240
|197
|Arizona
|1
|5
|109
|200
|3
|6
|199
|280
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|6
|137
|220
|3
|6
|265
|281
___
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia at Cincinnati, Noon
Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
UCF at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Utah at Colorado, Noon
Cincinnati at Iowa St., TBA
Arizona St. at Kansas St., TBA
Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|216
|83
|9
|0
|375
|158
|UC Davis
|5
|0
|218
|107
|8
|1
|323
|195
|Montana
|4
|1
|197
|131
|7
|2
|355
|219
|Idaho
|3
|2
|128
|140
|6
|3
|227
|214
|N. Arizona
|3
|2
|128
|102
|5
|4
|263
|185
|Idaho St.
|2
|3
|152
|174
|4
|5
|283
|302
|Weber St.
|2
|3
|169
|163
|3
|6
|253
|243
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|156
|190
|2
|6
|230
|361
|Sacramento St.
|1
|4
|160
|205
|3
|6
|282
|300
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|112
|180
|2
|6
|171
|262
|E. Washington
|1
|4
|178
|208
|2
|7
|292
|347
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|52
|183
|1
|8
|105
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|0
|173
|109
|8
|1
|283
|168
|UT Martin
|4
|1
|202
|117
|6
|3
|299
|230
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|2
|180
|139
|4
|5
|228
|241
|Tennessee St.
|3
|2
|113
|98
|6
|3
|225
|213
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|3
|3
|171
|195
|4
|6
|265
|305
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|3
|121
|166
|3
|6
|215
|248
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|161
|180
|3
|6
|262
|394
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|131
|197
|2
|7
|172
|324
|Charleston Southern
|0
|6
|93
|144
|1
|8
|138
|224
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Charleston Southern at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|6
|0
|259
|99
|9
|0
|419
|123
|Oregon
|6
|0
|208
|80
|9
|0
|318
|142
|Ohio St.
|4
|1
|145
|76
|7
|1
|302
|96
|Penn St.
|4
|1
|122
|81
|7
|1
|246
|120
|Iowa
|4
|2
|180
|121
|6
|3
|277
|162
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|156
|132
|6
|3
|248
|151
|Illinois
|3
|3
|135
|164
|6
|3
|233
|190
|Michigan
|3
|3
|119
|151
|5
|4
|189
|210
|Washington
|3
|3
|128
|135
|5
|4
|212
|171
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|161
|124
|5
|4
|226
|193
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|110
|152
|5
|4
|212
|172
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|103
|184
|4
|5
|178
|217
|Northwestern
|2
|4
|109
|158
|4
|5
|173
|197
|UCLA
|2
|4
|116
|176
|3
|5
|149
|223
|Southern Cal
|2
|5
|200
|180
|4
|5
|275
|200
|Maryland
|1
|4
|114
|182
|4
|4
|229
|222
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|87
|151
|4
|4
|206
|198
|Purdue
|0
|5
|85
|191
|1
|7
|162
|295
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Rutgers, Noon
Purdue at Ohio St., Noon
Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Washington at Penn St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan St. at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|5
|0
|154
|104
|8
|1
|233
|211
|Richmond
|5
|0
|151
|81
|7
|2
|259
|165
|Delaware
|4
|1
|165
|111
|7
|1
|291
|150
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|166
|126
|7
|2
|255
|205
|Villanova
|4
|1
|97
|92
|7
|2
|193
|160
|William & Mary
|3
|2
|169
|111
|6
|3
|293
|203
|New Hampshire
|3
|2
|101
|81
|5
|4
|193
|192
|Hampton
|2
|3
|165
|153
|5
|4
|290
|231
|Maine
|2
|3
|126
|146
|4
|5
|207
|275
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|3
|183
|144
|4
|5
|353
|289
|Towson
|2
|3
|121
|142
|4
|5
|207
|253
|Elon
|2
|3
|128
|126
|3
|6
|203
|229
|Albany (NY)
|1
|4
|86
|140
|3
|6
|171
|261
|Campbell
|1
|4
|102
|137
|3
|6
|208
|280
|Bryant
|0
|5
|95
|189
|2
|7
|197
|332
|NC A&T
|0
|5
|61
|187
|1
|8
|150
|363
___
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Maine, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
NC A&T at Towson, Noon
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Bryant at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Maine at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|4
|0
|155
|66
|6
|2
|232
|171
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|190
|78
|5
|3
|309
|226
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|105
|73
|7
|2
|224
|184
|Liberty
|3
|2
|134
|116
|5
|2
|210
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|105
|90
|3
|5
|170
|160
|FIU
|2
|3
|103
|94
|3
|6
|224
|224
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|96
|157
|3
|6
|155
|303
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|3
|70
|132
|1
|7
|119
|249
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|94
|179
|2
|6
|157
|293
|UTEP
|1
|5
|101
|168
|1
|8
|149
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, Noon
Liberty at Umass, Noon
FIU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|214
|222
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|158
|187
___
Saturday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 16
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|3
|1
|115
|112
|6
|1
|196
|155
|Harvard
|3
|1
|142
|91
|6
|1
|240
|148
|Columbia
|3
|1
|91
|68
|5
|2
|163
|114
|Brown
|2
|2
|99
|116
|3
|4
|181
|203
|Cornell
|2
|2
|137
|119
|3
|4
|205
|212
|Yale
|1
|3
|107
|114
|4
|3
|206
|190
|Penn
|1
|3
|82
|102
|3
|4
|162
|169
|Princeton
|1
|3
|94
|145
|2
|5
|151
|227
___
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Harvard, Noon
Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Princeton at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Brown, Noon
Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|4
|0
|179
|128
|5
|3
|272
|270
|Bowling Green
|4
|1
|125
|82
|5
|4
|240
|189
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|1
|161
|92
|5
|4
|209
|180
|Ohio
|3
|1
|124
|81
|5
|3
|200
|186
|Toledo
|3
|2
|113
|125
|6
|3
|262
|201
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|151
|160
|5
|4
|218
|261
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|159
|5
|4
|263
|237
|Ball St.
|2
|3
|159
|167
|3
|6
|222
|350
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|66
|68
|4
|4
|187
|141
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|4
|116
|168
|3
|6
|229
|281
|Akron
|1
|4
|109
|153
|2
|7
|170
|324
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|95
|168
|0
|8
|136
|373
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 23, Cent. Michigan 13
Miami (Ohio) 27, Ball St. 21
Wednesday’s Games
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|2
|0
|93
|56
|6
|2
|245
|188
|NC Central
|2
|1
|74
|41
|6
|3
|313
|189
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|68
|88
|4
|6
|187
|262
|Howard
|1
|1
|58
|21
|4
|5
|200
|215
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|38
|53
|3
|6
|207
|177
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|35
|107
|1
|8
|155
|320
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Delaware St., Noon
SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Howard at NC Central, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., Noon
SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|221
|64
|9
|1
|378
|157
|Missouri St.
|5
|0
|212
|118
|7
|2
|329
|227
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|185
|52
|7
|2
|315
|123
|South Dakota
|4
|1
|187
|67
|6
|2
|287
|100
|Illinois St.
|3
|2
|125
|141
|6
|3
|231
|239
|Indiana St.
|3
|2
|121
|142
|4
|5
|189
|258
|North Dakota
|2
|3
|191
|159
|5
|4
|314
|256
|Youngstown St.
|2
|4
|139
|205
|3
|7
|257
|355
|N. Iowa
|0
|5
|88
|205
|2
|7
|150
|292
|S. Illinois
|0
|5
|60
|169
|2
|7
|160
|293
|Murray St.
|0
|6
|106
|313
|1
|8
|182
|391
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
N. Iowa at Youngstown St., Noon
South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|175
|85
|7
|1
|366
|205
|Colorado St.
|4
|0
|107
|64
|6
|3
|212
|217
|UNLV
|2
|1
|133
|77
|6
|2
|329
|187
|San Diego St.
|2
|1
|78
|104
|3
|5
|180
|221
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|110
|116
|5
|3
|235
|204
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|129
|132
|5
|4
|250
|217
|Hawaii
|2
|2
|86
|88
|4
|5
|193
|198
|New Mexico
|2
|3
|174
|186
|3
|6
|313
|367
|Wyoming
|2
|3
|143
|142
|2
|7
|194
|285
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|136
|187
|2
|6
|222
|332
|Nevada
|0
|4
|86
|131
|3
|7
|246
|286
|Air Force
|0
|4
|76
|121
|1
|7
|110
|212
___
Friday’s Games
New Mexico at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at Boise St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Wyoming at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|164
|86
|6
|2
|237
|216
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|138
|73
|6
|3
|209
|163
|CCSU
|3
|1
|110
|78
|4
|5
|222
|225
|Wagner
|2
|2
|70
|52
|4
|6
|182
|215
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|107
|120
|2
|7
|176
|264
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|61
|96
|3
|6
|122
|184
|Stonehill
|0
|4
|48
|141
|1
|7
|127
|292
___
Saturday’s Games
Lincoln University (CA) at Mercyhurst, 11 a.m.
Robert Morris at Duquesne, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon
CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Wagner at Duquesne, Noon
Robert Morris at CCSU, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|305
|215
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|219
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|91
|51
|4
|5
|250
|229
|Lehigh
|2
|1
|111
|63
|5
|3
|245
|193
|Bucknell
|2
|1
|79
|70
|4
|5
|232
|261
|Georgetown
|2
|2
|72
|101
|5
|4
|197
|218
|Colgate
|1
|2
|59
|86
|2
|7
|171
|264
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|70
|95
|4
|5
|230
|222
|Fordham
|1
|3
|78
|94
|1
|8
|153
|303
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon
Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Bucknell at Holy Cross, Noon
Colgate at Lehigh, Noon
Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|5
|0
|122
|64
|6
|1
|160
|138
|Morehead St.
|4
|1
|72
|65
|6
|3
|152
|183
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|1
|156
|105
|5
|4
|203
|234
|Butler
|3
|2
|165
|105
|7
|2
|340
|129
|Dayton
|3
|2
|97
|84
|5
|3
|177
|125
|San Diego
|3
|2
|143
|104
|5
|3
|220
|173
|Davidson
|3
|3
|225
|208
|5
|4
|340
|280
|Presbyterian
|2
|4
|151
|129
|4
|6
|265
|248
|Valparaiso
|1
|3
|39
|100
|3
|5
|122
|234
|Stetson
|0
|4
|99
|192
|2
|6
|182
|278
|Marist
|0
|6
|85
|198
|0
|9
|127
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Dayton, Noon
Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Valparaiso at Dayton, Noon
Presbyterian at Marist, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Drake, 2 p.m.
Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|1
|183
|132
|7
|1
|265
|138
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|187
|138
|7
|2
|278
|191
|Tennessee
|4
|1
|114
|86
|7
|1
|305
|99
|Texas
|3
|1
|111
|70
|7
|1
|301
|92
|LSU
|3
|1
|122
|107
|6
|2
|262
|182
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|159
|97
|7
|2
|379
|119
|Alabama
|3
|2
|154
|123
|6
|2
|301
|149
|Vanderbilt
|3
|2
|128
|112
|6
|3
|273
|189
|Missouri
|2
|2
|61
|119
|6
|2
|222
|143
|South Carolina
|3
|3
|171
|125
|5
|3
|244
|151
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|159
|171
|5
|4
|297
|237
|Florida
|2
|3
|150
|138
|4
|4
|236
|199
|Oklahoma
|1
|4
|68
|141
|5
|4
|228
|189
|Auburn
|1
|5
|96
|130
|3
|6
|228
|173
|Kentucky
|1
|6
|99
|181
|3
|6
|171
|187
|Mississippi St.
|0
|5
|121
|213
|2
|7
|262
|311
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Texas, Noon
Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Texas at Arkansas, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|5
|1
|186
|147
|8
|1
|314
|166
|W. Carolina
|4
|1
|175
|131
|5
|4
|271
|256
|Chattanooga
|4
|2
|163
|83
|5
|4
|232
|206
|ETSU
|3
|2
|130
|106
|5
|4
|270
|196
|Samford
|2
|3
|134
|114
|3
|5
|182
|204
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|111
|140
|4
|5
|207
|184
|Wofford
|2
|4
|80
|133
|4
|5
|148
|200
|Furman
|1
|3
|64
|130
|2
|6
|156
|271
|VMI
|1
|4
|60
|119
|1
|8
|112
|286
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at ETSU, Noon
Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Furman at ETSU, Noon
VMI at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|4
|0
|164
|78
|7
|2
|338
|207
|SE Louisiana
|4
|1
|143
|100
|5
|5
|214
|288
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|2
|216
|107
|6
|3
|361
|149
|Lamar
|2
|2
|118
|87
|5
|4
|224
|202
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|66
|102
|4
|5
|228
|212
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|117
|124
|5
|5
|241
|249
|Houston Christian
|1
|3
|76
|159
|3
|6
|205
|329
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|3
|74
|102
|1
|8
|165
|286
|Northwestern St.
|0
|4
|48
|163
|0
|9
|117
|407
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 1 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 2 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|5
|0
|201
|93
|7
|2
|326
|186
|Alabama St.
|4
|1
|141
|102
|5
|3
|196
|148
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|125
|82
|5
|3
|192
|213
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|94
|150
|2
|7
|167
|326
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|133
|109
|3
|5
|225
|264
|MVSU
|0
|5
|85
|168
|0
|9
|128
|362
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|4
|1
|108
|101
|5
|4
|179
|216
|Alcorn St.
|3
|2
|128
|109
|4
|5
|183
|254
|Prairie View
|2
|3
|103
|129
|4
|5
|202
|283
|Texas Southern
|2
|3
|112
|143
|3
|5
|164
|242
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|3
|108
|148
|3
|6
|226
|315
|Grambling St.
|1
|4
|118
|122
|4
|5
|241
|230
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
MVSU at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|4
|1
|143
|135
|6
|3
|263
|274
|Marshall
|3
|1
|138
|104
|5
|3
|238
|207
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|149
|120
|4
|5
|229
|227
|James Madison
|2
|2
|104
|71
|6
|2
|280
|141
|Appalachian St.
|2
|3
|136
|180
|4
|4
|215
|275
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|100
|148
|4
|4
|247
|259
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|81
|127
|2
|6
|180
|249
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|0
|114
|78
|7
|1
|262
|177
|Arkansas St.
|3
|1
|105
|116
|5
|3
|192
|251
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|2
|112
|123
|5
|3
|177
|194
|South Alabama
|3
|2
|165
|92
|4
|5
|320
|223
|Texas State
|2
|2
|110
|73
|4
|4
|260
|181
|Troy
|1
|4
|104
|134
|2
|7
|202
|250
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|77
|137
|1
|7
|143
|271
___
Thursday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon
Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|230
|180
|6
|3
|329
|281
|Tarleton St.
|4
|1
|148
|85
|7
|2
|248
|204
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|158
|144
|6
|3
|313
|222
|E. Kentucky
|3
|2
|112
|113
|5
|4
|192
|220
|S. Utah
|3
|2
|160
|121
|4
|5
|236
|256
|Austin Peay
|3
|3
|115
|140
|4
|5
|191
|249
|North Alabama
|3
|3
|182
|147
|3
|7
|242
|291
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|102
|219
|1
|9
|154
|399
|West Georgia
|0
|6
|113
|171
|3
|6
|280
|225
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|1
|293
|97
|Uconn
|6
|3
|286
|190
|Umass
|2
|7
|173
|285
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Liberty at Umass, Noon
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.