FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|6
|0
|241
|80
|8
|0
|303
|90
|Navy
|4
|0
|186
|90
|6
|1
|283
|169
|Tulane
|5
|0
|219
|80
|7
|2
|358
|181
|Memphis
|3
|2
|186
|175
|7
|2
|308
|211
|North Texas
|2
|2
|174
|154
|5
|3
|326
|295
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|138
|154
|4
|4
|243
|227
|South Florida
|2
|2
|92
|112
|4
|4
|220
|231
|UTSA
|2
|3
|174
|165
|4
|5
|264
|293
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|124
|162
|3
|6
|192
|308
|Rice
|1
|3
|73
|109
|2
|6
|173
|200
|Temple
|1
|3
|79
|146
|2
|6
|167
|283
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|104
|225
|3
|6
|223
|346
|UAB
|1
|4
|132
|212
|2
|6
|206
|284
|FAU
|0
|4
|89
|147
|2
|6
|192
|241
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane 34, Charlotte 3
Friday’s Games
South Florida 44, FAU 21
Saturday’s Games
UTSA 44, Memphis 36
Army 20, Air Force 3
UAB 59, Tulsa 21
Navy at Rice, delayed
Thursday, Nov. 7
FAU at East Carolina, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Navy at South Florida, Noon
Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|5
|0
|218
|162
|9
|0
|427
|203
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|92
|52
|7
|0
|286
|154
|SMU
|4
|0
|144
|80
|7
|1
|313
|171
|Clemson
|5
|0
|225
|107
|6
|1
|294
|161
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|130
|143
|6
|2
|254
|220
|Louisville
|3
|2
|158
|152
|5
|3
|293
|197
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|159
|110
|5
|4
|277
|201
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|142
|152
|5
|4
|249
|202
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|105
|134
|4
|4
|217
|248
|Duke
|2
|3
|116
|141
|6
|3
|239
|202
|NC State
|2
|3
|165
|168
|5
|4
|267
|277
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|154
|121
|5
|4
|306
|238
|Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|157
|4
|4
|210
|221
|Boston College
|1
|3
|90
|110
|4
|4
|211
|176
|Stanford
|1
|5
|109
|221
|2
|7
|184
|311
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|1
|8
|130
|246
|California
|0
|4
|85
|94
|4
|4
|212
|138
___
Saturday’s Games
NC State 59, Stanford 28
Syracuse 38, Virginia Tech 31
Miami 53, Duke 31
North Carolina 35, Florida St. 11
Louisville at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at SMU, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
California at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Duke at NC State, TBA
Syracuse at Boston College, TBA
Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA
Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA
Virginia at Pittsburgh, TBA
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|5
|0
|188
|115
|8
|0
|281
|157
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|151
|95
|7
|1
|244
|124
|Kansas St.
|4
|1
|156
|131
|7
|1
|262
|171
|Colorado
|4
|1
|182
|113
|6
|2
|251
|176
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|194
|201
|6
|3
|328
|310
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|141
|105
|5
|3
|233
|169
|TCU
|3
|2
|139
|133
|5
|3
|260
|226
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|135
|141
|4
|4
|230
|227
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|98
|104
|5
|2
|207
|162
|Baylor
|2
|3
|177
|178
|4
|4
|265
|207
|Houston
|2
|3
|61
|129
|3
|5
|113
|179
|UCF
|2
|4
|184
|188
|4
|5
|299
|229
|Utah
|1
|4
|72
|99
|4
|4
|182
|132
|Kansas
|1
|4
|155
|148
|2
|6
|240
|197
|Arizona
|1
|5
|109
|200
|3
|6
|199
|280
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|5
|116
|178
|3
|5
|244
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., delayed
Texas Tech 23, Iowa St. 22
Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
UCF 56, Arizona 12
TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
West Virginia at Cincinnati, Noon
Oklahoma St. at TCU, TBA
Iowa St. at Kansas, TBA
UCF at Arizona St., TBA
Colorado at Texas Tech, TBA
BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|216
|83
|9
|0
|375
|158
|UC Davis
|5
|0
|218
|107
|8
|1
|323
|195
|Montana
|3
|1
|155
|124
|6
|2
|313
|212
|Idaho
|3
|2
|128
|140
|6
|3
|227
|214
|N. Arizona
|3
|2
|128
|102
|5
|4
|263
|185
|Idaho St.
|2
|3
|152
|174
|4
|5
|283
|302
|Weber St.
|2
|3
|169
|163
|3
|6
|253
|243
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|122
|147
|3
|5
|244
|242
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|105
|138
|2
|5
|164
|220
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|98
|152
|1
|6
|172
|323
|E. Washington
|1
|4
|178
|208
|2
|7
|292
|347
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|52
|183
|1
|8
|105
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona 27, Weber St. 6
Montana St. 42, E. Washington 28
UC Davis 59, N. Colorado 7
Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|0
|173
|109
|8
|1
|283
|168
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|92
|70
|6
|2
|204
|185
|UT Martin
|3
|1
|174
|96
|5
|3
|271
|209
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|2
|180
|139
|4
|5
|228
|241
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|3
|3
|171
|195
|4
|6
|265
|305
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|3
|121
|166
|3
|6
|215
|248
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|161
|180
|3
|6
|262
|394
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|131
|197
|2
|7
|172
|324
|Charleston Southern
|0
|6
|93
|144
|1
|8
|138
|224
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 17, Charleston Southern 14
Tennessee Tech 52, Lindenwood (Mo.) 10
E. Illinois 45, W. Illinois 38
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
E. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|6
|0
|259
|99
|9
|0
|419
|123
|Oregon
|6
|0
|208
|80
|9
|0
|318
|142
|Ohio St.
|4
|1
|145
|76
|7
|1
|302
|96
|Penn St.
|4
|1
|122
|81
|7
|1
|246
|120
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|156
|132
|6
|3
|248
|151
|Iowa
|3
|2
|138
|111
|5
|3
|235
|152
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|151
|82
|5
|3
|216
|151
|Illinois
|3
|3
|135
|164
|6
|3
|233
|190
|Michigan
|3
|3
|119
|151
|5
|4
|189
|210
|Washington
|2
|3
|102
|114
|4
|4
|186
|150
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|110
|152
|5
|4
|212
|172
|Southern Cal
|2
|4
|179
|154
|4
|4
|254
|174
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|103
|184
|4
|5
|178
|217
|Northwestern
|2
|4
|109
|158
|4
|5
|173
|197
|UCLA
|2
|4
|116
|176
|3
|5
|149
|223
|Maryland
|1
|4
|114
|182
|4
|4
|229
|222
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|87
|151
|4
|4
|206
|198
|Purdue
|0
|5
|85
|191
|1
|7
|162
|295
___
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern 26, Purdue 20
Ohio St. 20, Penn St. 13
Minnesota 25, Illinois 17
Oregon 38, Michigan 17
UCLA 27, Nebraska 20
Indiana 47, Michigan St. 10
Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Purdue at Ohio St., TBA
Washington at Penn St., TBA
Michigan at Indiana, TBA
Minnesota at Rutgers, TBA
Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|5
|0
|154
|104
|8
|1
|233
|211
|Richmond
|5
|0
|151
|81
|7
|2
|259
|165
|Delaware
|4
|1
|165
|111
|7
|1
|291
|150
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|166
|126
|7
|2
|255
|205
|Villanova
|4
|1
|97
|92
|7
|2
|193
|160
|William & Mary
|3
|2
|169
|111
|6
|3
|293
|203
|New Hampshire
|3
|2
|101
|81
|5
|4
|193
|192
|Hampton
|2
|3
|165
|153
|5
|4
|290
|231
|Maine
|2
|3
|126
|146
|4
|5
|207
|275
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|3
|183
|144
|4
|5
|353
|289
|Towson
|2
|3
|121
|142
|4
|5
|207
|253
|Elon
|2
|3
|128
|126
|3
|6
|203
|229
|Albany (NY)
|1
|4
|86
|140
|3
|6
|171
|261
|Campbell
|1
|4
|102
|137
|3
|6
|208
|280
|Bryant
|0
|5
|95
|189
|2
|7
|197
|332
|NC A&T
|0
|5
|61
|187
|1
|8
|150
|363
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 59, Maine 14
Villanova 20, Hampton 14
Rhode Island 37, Monmouth (NJ) 28
New Hampshire 31, Albany (NY) 14
Stony Brook 31, Bryant 30
William & Mary 45, NC A&T 7
Elon 50, Campbell 27
Richmond 35, Towson 24
Saturday, Nov. 9
Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Maine, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|4
|0
|155
|66
|6
|2
|232
|171
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|190
|78
|5
|3
|309
|226
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|105
|73
|7
|2
|224
|184
|Liberty
|3
|2
|134
|116
|5
|2
|210
|164
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|105
|90
|3
|5
|170
|160
|FIU
|2
|3
|103
|94
|3
|6
|224
|224
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|96
|157
|3
|6
|155
|303
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|3
|70
|132
|1
|7
|119
|249
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|94
|179
|2
|6
|157
|293
|UTEP
|1
|5
|101
|168
|1
|8
|149
|262
___
Tuesday’s Games
FIU 34, New Mexico St. 13
Sam Houston St. 9, Louisiana Tech 3
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 31, Liberty 21
W. Kentucky 31, Kennesaw St. 14
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee 20, UTEP 13
Saturday, Nov. 9
Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|214
|222
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|158
|187
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris 6, Merrimack 0
Saturday, Nov. 9
LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|3
|1
|115
|112
|6
|1
|196
|155
|Harvard
|3
|1
|142
|91
|6
|1
|240
|148
|Columbia
|3
|1
|91
|68
|5
|2
|163
|114
|Brown
|2
|2
|99
|116
|3
|4
|181
|203
|Cornell
|2
|2
|137
|119
|3
|4
|205
|212
|Yale
|1
|3
|107
|114
|4
|3
|206
|190
|Penn
|1
|3
|82
|102
|3
|4
|162
|169
|Princeton
|1
|3
|94
|145
|2
|5
|151
|227
___
Friday’s Games
Columbia 13, Yale 10
Saturday’s Games
Penn 38, Brown 28
Cornell 49, Princeton 35
Harvard 31, Dartmouth 27
Friday, Nov. 8
Dartmouth at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Columbia at Harvard, Noon
Brown at Yale, Noon
Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|4
|0
|179
|128
|5
|3
|272
|270
|Ohio
|3
|1
|124
|81
|5
|3
|200
|186
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|102
|69
|4
|4
|217
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|134
|71
|4
|4
|182
|159
|Toledo
|3
|2
|113
|125
|6
|3
|262
|201
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|151
|160
|5
|4
|218
|261
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|138
|140
|3
|5
|201
|323
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|159
|5
|4
|263
|237
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|66
|68
|4
|4
|187
|141
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|103
|145
|3
|5
|216
|258
|Akron
|1
|4
|109
|153
|2
|7
|170
|324
|Kent St.
|0
|4
|95
|168
|0
|8
|136
|373
___
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 29, E. Michigan 28
Buffalo 41, Akron 30
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|2
|0
|93
|56
|6
|2
|245
|188
|NC Central
|2
|1
|74
|41
|6
|3
|313
|189
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|68
|88
|4
|6
|187
|262
|Howard
|1
|1
|58
|21
|4
|5
|200
|215
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|38
|53
|3
|6
|207
|177
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|35
|107
|1
|8
|155
|320
___
Thursday’s Games
SC State 24, NC Central 21
Saturday’s Games
Howard 38, Delaware St. 0
Norfolk St. 37, Morgan St. 31
Saturday, Nov. 9
Morgan St. at Delaware St., Noon
SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|221
|64
|9
|1
|378
|157
|Missouri St.
|5
|0
|212
|118
|7
|2
|329
|227
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|1
|185
|52
|7
|2
|315
|123
|South Dakota
|4
|1
|187
|67
|6
|2
|287
|100
|Illinois St.
|3
|2
|125
|141
|6
|3
|231
|239
|Indiana St.
|3
|2
|121
|142
|4
|5
|189
|258
|North Dakota
|2
|3
|191
|159
|5
|4
|314
|256
|Youngstown St.
|2
|4
|139
|205
|3
|7
|257
|355
|N. Iowa
|0
|5
|88
|205
|2
|7
|150
|292
|S. Illinois
|0
|5
|60
|169
|2
|7
|160
|293
|Murray St.
|0
|6
|106
|313
|1
|8
|182
|391
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. 35, North Dakota 31
S. Dakota St. 52, Murray St. 6
Missouri St. 38, S. Illinois 17
Illinois St. 23, Youngstown St. 16
N. Dakota St. 42, N. Iowa 19
Saturday, Nov. 9
Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|175
|85
|7
|1
|366
|205
|Colorado St.
|3
|0
|69
|43
|5
|3
|174
|196
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|109
|111
|5
|3
|230
|196
|UNLV
|2
|1
|133
|77
|6
|2
|329
|187
|San Diego St.
|2
|1
|78
|104
|3
|5
|180
|221
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|110
|116
|5
|3
|235
|204
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|129
|137
|3
|5
|268
|318
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|65
|68
|3
|5
|172
|178
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|136
|187
|2
|6
|222
|332
|Wyoming
|1
|3
|94
|97
|1
|7
|145
|240
|Nevada
|0
|3
|65
|93
|3
|6
|225
|248
|Air Force
|0
|4
|76
|121
|1
|7
|110
|212
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 56, San Diego St. 24
Saturday’s Games
Army 20, Air Force 3
Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
New Mexico at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Nevada at Boise St., TBA
San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|164
|86
|6
|2
|237
|216
|Robert Morris
|4
|0
|138
|73
|6
|3
|209
|163
|CCSU
|3
|1
|110
|78
|4
|5
|222
|225
|Wagner
|2
|2
|70
|52
|4
|6
|182
|215
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|107
|120
|2
|7
|176
|264
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|61
|96
|3
|6
|122
|184
|Stonehill
|0
|4
|48
|141
|1
|7
|127
|292
___
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 31, Mercyhurst 24
CCSU 24, Wagner 14
Robert Morris 6, Merrimack 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 34, Stonehill 0
Saturday, Nov. 9
Robert Morris at Duquesne, Noon
Lincoln University (CA) at Mercyhurst, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon
CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|305
|215
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|219
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|91
|51
|4
|5
|250
|229
|Lehigh
|2
|1
|111
|63
|5
|3
|245
|193
|Bucknell
|2
|1
|79
|70
|4
|5
|232
|261
|Georgetown
|2
|2
|72
|101
|5
|4
|197
|218
|Colgate
|1
|2
|59
|86
|2
|7
|171
|264
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|70
|95
|4
|5
|230
|222
|Fordham
|1
|3
|78
|94
|1
|8
|153
|303
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 43, Georgetown 6
Bucknell 21, Lafayette 14
Fordham 20, Colgate 14
Saturday, Nov. 9
Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon
Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|5
|0
|122
|64
|6
|1
|160
|138
|Morehead St.
|4
|1
|72
|65
|6
|3
|152
|183
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|1
|156
|105
|5
|4
|203
|234
|Butler
|3
|2
|165
|105
|7
|2
|340
|129
|Dayton
|3
|2
|97
|84
|5
|3
|177
|125
|San Diego
|3
|2
|143
|104
|5
|3
|220
|173
|Davidson
|3
|3
|225
|208
|5
|4
|340
|280
|Presbyterian
|2
|4
|151
|129
|4
|6
|265
|248
|Valparaiso
|1
|3
|39
|100
|3
|5
|122
|234
|Stetson
|0
|4
|99
|192
|2
|6
|182
|278
|Marist
|0
|6
|85
|198
|0
|9
|127
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
Presbyterian 28, Dayton 7
Butler 46, Stetson 13
Morehead St. 21, St. Thomas (Minn.) 7
Drake 19, Marist 0
San Diego 40, Davidson 13
Saturday, Nov. 9
San Diego at Dayton, Noon
Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|5
|0
|167
|94
|7
|1
|258
|147
|Georgia
|4
|1
|149
|112
|6
|1
|231
|118
|Texas
|3
|1
|111
|70
|7
|1
|301
|92
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|86
|68
|6
|1
|277
|81
|LSU
|3
|1
|122
|107
|6
|2
|262
|182
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|159
|97
|7
|2
|379
|119
|Alabama
|3
|2
|154
|123
|6
|2
|301
|149
|Vanderbilt
|3
|2
|128
|112
|6
|3
|273
|189
|Missouri
|2
|2
|61
|119
|6
|2
|222
|143
|Florida
|2
|2
|130
|104
|4
|3
|216
|165
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|159
|171
|5
|4
|297
|237
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|127
|105
|4
|3
|200
|131
|Oklahoma
|1
|4
|68
|141
|5
|4
|228
|189
|Kentucky
|1
|5
|81
|153
|3
|5
|153
|159
|Auburn
|1
|5
|96
|130
|3
|6
|228
|173
|Mississippi St.
|0
|5
|121
|213
|1
|7
|217
|291
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 59, Maine 14
Mississippi 63, Arkansas 31
Vanderbilt 17, Auburn 7
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Florida at Texas, Noon
Oklahoma at Missouri, TBA
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, TBA
Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|5
|1
|186
|147
|8
|1
|314
|166
|W. Carolina
|4
|1
|175
|131
|5
|4
|271
|256
|Chattanooga
|4
|2
|163
|83
|5
|4
|232
|206
|ETSU
|3
|2
|130
|106
|5
|4
|270
|196
|Samford
|2
|3
|134
|114
|3
|5
|182
|204
|The Citadel
|2
|4
|111
|140
|4
|5
|207
|184
|Wofford
|2
|4
|80
|133
|4
|5
|148
|200
|Furman
|1
|3
|64
|130
|2
|6
|156
|271
|VMI
|1
|4
|60
|119
|1
|8
|112
|286
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI 21, Furman 17
W. Carolina 38, Chattanooga 34
Wofford 17, Samford 13
Mercer 37, ETSU 31
Saturday, Nov. 9
W. Carolina at ETSU, Noon
Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|4
|0
|164
|78
|7
|2
|338
|207
|SE Louisiana
|4
|1
|143
|100
|5
|5
|214
|288
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|54
|74
|4
|4
|216
|184
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|188
|95
|5
|3
|333
|137
|Lamar
|2
|2
|118
|87
|5
|4
|224
|202
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|2
|71
|71
|1
|7
|162
|255
|McNeese St.
|1
|3
|86
|121
|4
|5
|210
|246
|Houston Christian
|1
|3
|76
|159
|3
|6
|205
|329
|Northwestern St.
|0
|4
|48
|163
|0
|9
|117
|407
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 45, Houston Christian 20
Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana 30, Lamar 27
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|5
|0
|201
|93
|7
|2
|326
|186
|Alabama St.
|3
|1
|120
|85
|4
|3
|175
|131
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|73
|54
|4
|3
|140
|185
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|94
|150
|2
|7
|167
|326
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|133
|109
|3
|5
|225
|264
|MVSU
|0
|5
|85
|168
|0
|9
|128
|362
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|4
|1
|108
|101
|5
|4
|179
|216
|Alcorn St.
|3
|1
|111
|88
|4
|4
|166
|233
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|91
|3
|4
|136
|190
|Prairie View
|2
|3
|103
|129
|4
|5
|202
|283
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|3
|108
|148
|3
|6
|226
|315
|Grambling St.
|1
|4
|118
|122
|4
|5
|241
|230
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. 25, Alabama A&M 20
Prairie View 17, MVSU 16
Bethune-Cookman 24, Grambling St. 21
Jackson St. 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|109
|105
|5
|3
|229
|244
|Marshall
|3
|1
|138
|104
|5
|3
|238
|207
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|149
|120
|4
|5
|229
|227
|James Madison
|2
|2
|104
|71
|6
|2
|280
|141
|Appalachian St.
|2
|3
|136
|180
|4
|4
|215
|275
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|100
|148
|4
|4
|247
|259
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|81
|127
|2
|6
|180
|249
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|0
|114
|78
|7
|1
|262
|177
|Arkansas St.
|3
|1
|105
|116
|5
|3
|192
|251
|South Alabama
|3
|1
|135
|58
|4
|4
|290
|189
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|2
|112
|123
|5
|3
|177
|194
|Texas State
|2
|2
|110
|73
|4
|4
|260
|181
|Troy
|1
|4
|104
|134
|2
|7
|202
|250
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|77
|137
|1
|7
|143
|271
___
Tuesday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Texas State 17
Friday’s Games
Uconn 34, Georgia St. 27
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 28, Old Dominion 20
Marshall 28, Louisiana-Monroe 23
Troy 38, Coastal Carolina 24
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon
Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|4
|0
|135
|68
|7
|1
|235
|187
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|230
|180
|6
|3
|329
|281
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|137
|110
|6
|2
|292
|188
|S. Utah
|3
|2
|160
|121
|4
|5
|236
|256
|North Alabama
|3
|2
|165
|116
|3
|6
|225
|260
|E. Kentucky
|2
|2
|95
|100
|4
|4
|175
|207
|Austin Peay
|2
|3
|84
|123
|3
|5
|160
|232
|West Georgia
|0
|6
|113
|171
|3
|6
|280
|225
|Utah Tech
|0
|5
|68
|198
|0
|9
|120
|378
___
Saturday’s Games
West Georgia 88, Lincoln University (CA) 12
Abilene Christian 28, S. Utah 25
Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Tarleton St. at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|1
|293
|97
|Uconn
|6
|3
|286
|190
|Umass
|2
|6
|153
|240
___
Friday’s Games
Uconn 34, Georgia St. 27
Saturday’s Games
Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
