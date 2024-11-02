FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0 241 80 8 0 303 90 Navy 4 0 186 90 6 1 283 169 Tulane 5 0 219 80 7 2 358 181 Memphis 3 2 186 175 7 2 308 211 North Texas 2 2 174 154 5 3 326 295 East Carolina 2 2 138 154 4 4 243 227 South Florida 2 2 92 112 4 4 220 231 UTSA 2 3 174 165 4 5 264 293 Charlotte 2 3 124 162 3 6 192 308 Rice 1 3 73 109 2 6 173 200 Temple 1 3 79 146 2 6 167 283 Tulsa 1 4 104 225 3 6 223 346 UAB 1 4 132 212 2 6 206 284 FAU 0 4 89 147 2 6 192 241

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane 34, Charlotte 3

Friday’s Games

South Florida 44, FAU 21

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 44, Memphis 36

Army 20, Air Force 3

UAB 59, Tulsa 21

Navy at Rice, delayed

Thursday, Nov. 7

FAU at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Navy at South Florida, Noon

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 5 0 218 162 9 0 427 203 Pittsburgh 3 0 92 52 7 0 286 154 SMU 4 0 144 80 7 1 313 171 Clemson 5 0 225 107 6 1 294 161 Syracuse 3 2 130 143 6 2 254 220 Louisville 3 2 158 152 5 3 293 197 Virginia Tech 3 2 159 110 5 4 277 201 Georgia Tech 3 3 142 152 5 4 249 202 Wake Forest 2 2 105 134 4 4 217 248 Duke 2 3 116 141 6 3 239 202 NC State 2 3 165 168 5 4 267 277 North Carolina 2 3 154 121 5 4 306 238 Virginia 2 3 120 157 4 4 210 221 Boston College 1 3 90 110 4 4 211 176 Stanford 1 5 109 221 2 7 184 311 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 1 8 130 246 California 0 4 85 94 4 4 212 138

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State 59, Stanford 28

Syracuse 38, Virginia Tech 31

Miami 53, Duke 31

North Carolina 35, Florida St. 11

Louisville at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

California at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Duke at NC State, TBA

Syracuse at Boston College, TBA

Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA

Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA

Virginia at Pittsburgh, TBA

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 5 0 188 115 8 0 281 157 Iowa St. 4 1 151 95 7 1 244 124 Kansas St. 4 1 156 131 7 1 262 171 Colorado 4 1 182 113 6 2 251 176 Texas Tech 4 2 194 201 6 3 328 310 Cincinnati 3 2 141 105 5 3 233 169 TCU 3 2 139 133 5 3 260 226 West Virginia 3 2 135 141 4 4 230 227 Arizona St. 2 2 98 104 5 2 207 162 Baylor 2 3 177 178 4 4 265 207 Houston 2 3 61 129 3 5 113 179 UCF 2 4 184 188 4 5 299 229 Utah 1 4 72 99 4 4 182 132 Kansas 1 4 155 148 2 6 240 197 Arizona 1 5 109 200 3 6 199 280 Oklahoma St. 0 5 116 178 3 5 244 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., delayed

Texas Tech 23, Iowa St. 22

Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

UCF 56, Arizona 12

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

West Virginia at Cincinnati, Noon

Oklahoma St. at TCU, TBA

Iowa St. at Kansas, TBA

UCF at Arizona St., TBA

Colorado at Texas Tech, TBA

BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 5 0 216 83 9 0 375 158 UC Davis 5 0 218 107 8 1 323 195 Montana 3 1 155 124 6 2 313 212 Idaho 3 2 128 140 6 3 227 214 N. Arizona 3 2 128 102 5 4 263 185 Idaho St. 2 3 152 174 4 5 283 302 Weber St. 2 3 169 163 3 6 253 243 Sacramento St. 1 3 122 147 3 5 244 242 Cal Poly 1 3 105 138 2 5 164 220 Portland St. 1 3 98 152 1 6 172 323 E. Washington 1 4 178 208 2 7 292 347 N. Colorado 1 4 52 183 1 8 105 321

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 27, Weber St. 6

Montana St. 42, E. Washington 28

UC Davis 59, N. Colorado 7

Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 0 173 109 8 1 283 168 Tennessee St. 3 1 92 70 6 2 204 185 UT Martin 3 1 174 96 5 3 271 209 Tennessee Tech 4 2 180 139 4 5 228 241 Lindenwood (Mo.) 3 3 171 195 4 6 265 305 Gardner-Webb 2 3 121 166 3 6 215 248 W. Illinois 2 3 161 180 3 6 262 394 E. Illinois 1 4 131 197 2 7 172 324 Charleston Southern 0 6 93 144 1 8 138 224

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 17, Charleston Southern 14

Tennessee Tech 52, Lindenwood (Mo.) 10

E. Illinois 45, W. Illinois 38

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

E. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 6 0 259 99 9 0 419 123 Oregon 6 0 208 80 9 0 318 142 Ohio St. 4 1 145 76 7 1 302 96 Penn St. 4 1 122 81 7 1 246 120 Minnesota 4 2 156 132 6 3 248 151 Iowa 3 2 138 111 5 3 235 152 Wisconsin 3 2 151 82 5 3 216 151 Illinois 3 3 135 164 6 3 233 190 Michigan 3 3 119 151 5 4 189 210 Washington 2 3 102 114 4 4 186 150 Nebraska 2 4 110 152 5 4 212 172 Southern Cal 2 4 179 154 4 4 254 174 Michigan St. 2 4 103 184 4 5 178 217 Northwestern 2 4 109 158 4 5 173 197 UCLA 2 4 116 176 3 5 149 223 Maryland 1 4 114 182 4 4 229 222 Rutgers 1 4 87 151 4 4 206 198 Purdue 0 5 85 191 1 7 162 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern 26, Purdue 20

Ohio St. 20, Penn St. 13

Minnesota 25, Illinois 17

Oregon 38, Michigan 17

UCLA 27, Nebraska 20

Indiana 47, Michigan St. 10

Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Purdue at Ohio St., TBA

Washington at Penn St., TBA

Michigan at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Rutgers, TBA

Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 5 0 154 104 8 1 233 211 Richmond 5 0 151 81 7 2 259 165 Delaware 4 1 165 111 7 1 291 150 Stony Brook 4 1 166 126 7 2 255 205 Villanova 4 1 97 92 7 2 193 160 William & Mary 3 2 169 111 6 3 293 203 New Hampshire 3 2 101 81 5 4 193 192 Hampton 2 3 165 153 5 4 290 231 Maine 2 3 126 146 4 5 207 275 Monmouth (NJ) 2 3 183 144 4 5 353 289 Towson 2 3 121 142 4 5 207 253 Elon 2 3 128 126 3 6 203 229 Albany (NY) 1 4 86 140 3 6 171 261 Campbell 1 4 102 137 3 6 208 280 Bryant 0 5 95 189 2 7 197 332 NC A&T 0 5 61 187 1 8 150 363

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 59, Maine 14

Villanova 20, Hampton 14

Rhode Island 37, Monmouth (NJ) 28

New Hampshire 31, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 31, Bryant 30

William & Mary 45, NC A&T 7

Elon 50, Campbell 27

Richmond 35, Towson 24

Saturday, Nov. 9

Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Maine, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 4 0 155 66 6 2 232 171 Jacksonville St. 4 0 190 78 5 3 309 226 Sam Houston St. 4 1 105 73 7 2 224 184 Liberty 3 2 134 116 5 2 210 164 Louisiana Tech 2 3 105 90 3 5 170 160 FIU 2 3 103 94 3 6 224 224 Middle Tennessee 2 3 96 157 3 6 155 303 Kennesaw St. 1 3 70 132 1 7 119 249 New Mexico St. 1 4 94 179 2 6 157 293 UTEP 1 5 101 168 1 8 149 262

___

Tuesday’s Games

FIU 34, New Mexico St. 13

Sam Houston St. 9, Louisiana Tech 3

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 31, Liberty 21

W. Kentucky 31, Kennesaw St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 20, UTEP 13

Saturday, Nov. 9

Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 5 214 222 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 5 158 187

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 6, Merrimack 0

Saturday, Nov. 9

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 3 1 115 112 6 1 196 155 Harvard 3 1 142 91 6 1 240 148 Columbia 3 1 91 68 5 2 163 114 Brown 2 2 99 116 3 4 181 203 Cornell 2 2 137 119 3 4 205 212 Yale 1 3 107 114 4 3 206 190 Penn 1 3 82 102 3 4 162 169 Princeton 1 3 94 145 2 5 151 227

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia 13, Yale 10

Saturday’s Games

Penn 38, Brown 28

Cornell 49, Princeton 35

Harvard 31, Dartmouth 27

Friday, Nov. 8

Dartmouth at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Columbia at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Yale, Noon

Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 4 0 179 128 5 3 272 270 Ohio 3 1 124 81 5 3 200 186 Bowling Green 3 1 102 69 4 4 217 176 Miami (Ohio) 3 1 134 71 4 4 182 159 Toledo 3 2 113 125 6 3 262 201 Buffalo 3 2 151 160 5 4 218 261 Ball St. 2 2 138 140 3 5 201 323 E. Michigan 2 3 153 159 5 4 263 237 N. Illinois 1 3 66 68 4 4 187 141 Cent. Michigan 1 3 103 145 3 5 216 258 Akron 1 4 109 153 2 7 170 324 Kent St. 0 4 95 168 0 8 136 373

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 29, E. Michigan 28

Buffalo 41, Akron 30

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 2 0 93 56 6 2 245 188 NC Central 2 1 74 41 6 3 313 189 Norfolk St. 2 1 68 88 4 6 187 262 Howard 1 1 58 21 4 5 200 215 Morgan St. 0 2 38 53 3 6 207 177 Delaware St. 0 2 35 107 1 8 155 320

___

Thursday’s Games

SC State 24, NC Central 21

Saturday’s Games

Howard 38, Delaware St. 0

Norfolk St. 37, Morgan St. 31

Saturday, Nov. 9

Morgan St. at Delaware St., Noon

SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 0 221 64 9 1 378 157 Missouri St. 5 0 212 118 7 2 329 227 S. Dakota St. 4 1 185 52 7 2 315 123 South Dakota 4 1 187 67 6 2 287 100 Illinois St. 3 2 125 141 6 3 231 239 Indiana St. 3 2 121 142 4 5 189 258 North Dakota 2 3 191 159 5 4 314 256 Youngstown St. 2 4 139 205 3 7 257 355 N. Iowa 0 5 88 205 2 7 150 292 S. Illinois 0 5 60 169 2 7 160 293 Murray St. 0 6 106 313 1 8 182 391

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 35, North Dakota 31

S. Dakota St. 52, Murray St. 6

Missouri St. 38, S. Illinois 17

Illinois St. 23, Youngstown St. 16

N. Dakota St. 42, N. Iowa 19

Saturday, Nov. 9

Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 4 0 175 85 7 1 366 205 Colorado St. 3 0 69 43 5 3 174 196 Fresno St. 3 1 109 111 5 3 230 196 UNLV 2 1 133 77 6 2 329 187 San Diego St. 2 1 78 104 3 5 180 221 San Jose St. 3 2 110 116 5 3 235 204 New Mexico 2 2 129 137 3 5 268 318 Hawaii 1 2 65 68 3 5 172 178 Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 6 222 332 Wyoming 1 3 94 97 1 7 145 240 Nevada 0 3 65 93 3 6 225 248 Air Force 0 4 76 121 1 7 110 212

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 56, San Diego St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Army 20, Air Force 3

Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

New Mexico at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Nevada at Boise St., TBA

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 4 0 164 86 6 2 237 216 Robert Morris 4 0 138 73 6 3 209 163 CCSU 3 1 110 78 4 5 222 225 Wagner 2 2 70 52 4 6 182 215 LIU Brooklyn 2 2 107 120 2 7 176 264 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 61 96 3 6 122 184 Stonehill 0 4 48 141 1 7 127 292

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 31, Mercyhurst 24

CCSU 24, Wagner 14

Robert Morris 6, Merrimack 0

St. Francis (Pa.) 34, Stonehill 0

Saturday, Nov. 9

Robert Morris at Duquesne, Noon

Lincoln University (CA) at Mercyhurst, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 7 1 305 215 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 4 219 235

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 3 0 91 51 4 5 250 229 Lehigh 2 1 111 63 5 3 245 193 Bucknell 2 1 79 70 4 5 232 261 Georgetown 2 2 72 101 5 4 197 218 Colgate 1 2 59 86 2 7 171 264 Lafayette 1 3 70 95 4 5 230 222 Fordham 1 3 78 94 1 8 153 303

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 43, Georgetown 6

Bucknell 21, Lafayette 14

Fordham 20, Colgate 14

Saturday, Nov. 9

Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 5 0 122 64 6 1 160 138 Morehead St. 4 1 72 65 6 3 152 183 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 156 105 5 4 203 234 Butler 3 2 165 105 7 2 340 129 Dayton 3 2 97 84 5 3 177 125 San Diego 3 2 143 104 5 3 220 173 Davidson 3 3 225 208 5 4 340 280 Presbyterian 2 4 151 129 4 6 265 248 Valparaiso 1 3 39 100 3 5 122 234 Stetson 0 4 99 192 2 6 182 278 Marist 0 6 85 198 0 9 127 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian 28, Dayton 7

Butler 46, Stetson 13

Morehead St. 21, St. Thomas (Minn.) 7

Drake 19, Marist 0

San Diego 40, Davidson 13

Saturday, Nov. 9

San Diego at Dayton, Noon

Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 5 0 167 94 7 1 258 147 Georgia 4 1 149 112 6 1 231 118 Texas 3 1 111 70 7 1 301 92 Tennessee 3 1 86 68 6 1 277 81 LSU 3 1 122 107 6 2 262 182 Mississippi 3 2 159 97 7 2 379 119 Alabama 3 2 154 123 6 2 301 149 Vanderbilt 3 2 128 112 6 3 273 189 Missouri 2 2 61 119 6 2 222 143 Florida 2 2 130 104 4 3 216 165 Arkansas 3 3 159 171 5 4 297 237 South Carolina 2 3 127 105 4 3 200 131 Oklahoma 1 4 68 141 5 4 228 189 Kentucky 1 5 81 153 3 5 153 159 Auburn 1 5 96 130 3 6 228 173 Mississippi St. 0 5 121 213 1 7 217 291

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 59, Maine 14

Mississippi 63, Arkansas 31

Vanderbilt 17, Auburn 7

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma at Missouri, TBA

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, TBA

Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 5 1 186 147 8 1 314 166 W. Carolina 4 1 175 131 5 4 271 256 Chattanooga 4 2 163 83 5 4 232 206 ETSU 3 2 130 106 5 4 270 196 Samford 2 3 134 114 3 5 182 204 The Citadel 2 4 111 140 4 5 207 184 Wofford 2 4 80 133 4 5 148 200 Furman 1 3 64 130 2 6 156 271 VMI 1 4 60 119 1 8 112 286

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 21, Furman 17

W. Carolina 38, Chattanooga 34

Wofford 17, Samford 13

Mercer 37, ETSU 31

Saturday, Nov. 9

W. Carolina at ETSU, Noon

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 4 0 164 78 7 2 338 207 SE Louisiana 4 1 143 100 5 5 214 288 Nicholls 2 1 54 74 4 4 216 184 Stephen F. Austin 3 2 188 95 5 3 333 137 Lamar 2 2 118 87 5 4 224 202 Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 71 71 1 7 162 255 McNeese St. 1 3 86 121 4 5 210 246 Houston Christian 1 3 76 159 3 6 205 329 Northwestern St. 0 4 48 163 0 9 117 407

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 45, Houston Christian 20

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana 30, Lamar 27

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 5 0 201 93 7 2 326 186 Alabama St. 3 1 120 85 4 3 175 131 Florida A&M 2 1 73 54 4 3 140 185 Bethune-Cookman 2 3 94 150 2 7 167 326 Alabama A&M 1 3 133 109 3 5 225 264 MVSU 0 5 85 168 0 9 128 362

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 4 1 108 101 5 4 179 216 Alcorn St. 3 1 111 88 4 4 166 233 Texas Southern 2 2 84 91 3 4 136 190 Prairie View 2 3 103 129 4 5 202 283 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 108 148 3 6 226 315 Grambling St. 1 4 118 122 4 5 241 230

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. 25, Alabama A&M 20

Prairie View 17, MVSU 16

Bethune-Cookman 24, Grambling St. 21

Jackson St. 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 3 1 109 105 5 3 229 244 Marshall 3 1 138 104 5 3 238 207 Old Dominion 3 2 149 120 4 5 229 227 James Madison 2 2 104 71 6 2 280 141 Appalachian St. 2 3 136 180 4 4 215 275 Coastal Carolina 1 3 100 148 4 4 247 259 Georgia St. 0 4 81 127 2 6 180 249

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 4 0 114 78 7 1 262 177 Arkansas St. 3 1 105 116 5 3 192 251 South Alabama 3 1 135 58 4 4 290 189 Louisiana-Monroe 3 2 112 123 5 3 177 194 Texas State 2 2 110 73 4 4 260 181 Troy 1 4 104 134 2 7 202 250 Southern Miss. 0 4 77 137 1 7 143 271

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Texas State 17

Friday’s Games

Uconn 34, Georgia St. 27

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 28, Old Dominion 20

Marshall 28, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Troy 38, Coastal Carolina 24

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon

Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 4 0 135 68 7 1 235 187 Abilene Christian 5 1 230 180 6 3 329 281 Cent. Arkansas 3 1 137 110 6 2 292 188 S. Utah 3 2 160 121 4 5 236 256 North Alabama 3 2 165 116 3 6 225 260 E. Kentucky 2 2 95 100 4 4 175 207 Austin Peay 2 3 84 123 3 5 160 232 West Georgia 0 6 113 171 3 6 280 225 Utah Tech 0 5 68 198 0 9 120 378

___

Saturday’s Games

West Georgia 88, Lincoln University (CA) 12

Abilene Christian 28, S. Utah 25

Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Tarleton St. at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 1 293 97 Uconn 6 3 286 190 Umass 2 6 153 240

___

Friday’s Games

Uconn 34, Georgia St. 27

Saturday’s Games

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

