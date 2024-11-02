Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 2, 2024, 7:32 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 6 0 241 80 8 0 303 90
Navy 4 0 186 90 6 1 283 169
Tulane 5 0 219 80 7 2 358 181
Memphis 3 2 186 175 7 2 308 211
North Texas 2 2 174 154 5 3 326 295
East Carolina 2 2 138 154 4 4 243 227
South Florida 2 2 92 112 4 4 220 231
UTSA 2 3 174 165 4 5 264 293
Charlotte 2 3 124 162 3 6 192 308
Rice 1 3 73 109 2 6 173 200
Temple 1 3 79 146 2 6 167 283
Tulsa 1 4 104 225 3 6 223 346
UAB 1 4 132 212 2 6 206 284
FAU 0 4 89 147 2 6 192 241

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane 34, Charlotte 3

Friday’s Games

South Florida 44, FAU 21

Saturday’s Games

UTSA 44, Memphis 36

Army 20, Air Force 3

UAB 59, Tulsa 21

Navy at Rice, delayed

Thursday, Nov. 7

FAU at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Rice at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Navy at South Florida, Noon

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 5 0 218 162 9 0 427 203
Pittsburgh 3 0 92 52 7 0 286 154
SMU 4 0 144 80 7 1 313 171
Clemson 5 0 225 107 6 1 294 161
Syracuse 3 2 130 143 6 2 254 220
Louisville 3 2 158 152 5 3 293 197
Virginia Tech 3 2 159 110 5 4 277 201
Georgia Tech 3 3 142 152 5 4 249 202
Wake Forest 2 2 105 134 4 4 217 248
Duke 2 3 116 141 6 3 239 202
NC State 2 3 165 168 5 4 267 277
North Carolina 2 3 154 121 5 4 306 238
Virginia 2 3 120 157 4 4 210 221
Boston College 1 3 90 110 4 4 211 176
Stanford 1 5 109 221 2 7 184 311
Florida St. 1 7 118 226 1 8 130 246
California 0 4 85 94 4 4 212 138

___

Saturday’s Games

NC State 59, Stanford 28

Syracuse 38, Virginia Tech 31

Miami 53, Duke 31

North Carolina 35, Florida St. 11

Louisville at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

California at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Duke at NC State, TBA

Syracuse at Boston College, TBA

Miami at Georgia Tech, TBA

Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA

Virginia at Pittsburgh, TBA

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 5 0 188 115 8 0 281 157
Iowa St. 4 1 151 95 7 1 244 124
Kansas St. 4 1 156 131 7 1 262 171
Colorado 4 1 182 113 6 2 251 176
Texas Tech 4 2 194 201 6 3 328 310
Cincinnati 3 2 141 105 5 3 233 169
TCU 3 2 139 133 5 3 260 226
West Virginia 3 2 135 141 4 4 230 227
Arizona St. 2 2 98 104 5 2 207 162
Baylor 2 3 177 178 4 4 265 207
Houston 2 3 61 129 3 5 113 179
UCF 2 4 184 188 4 5 299 229
Utah 1 4 72 99 4 4 182 132
Kansas 1 4 155 148 2 6 240 197
Arizona 1 5 109 200 3 6 199 280
Oklahoma St. 0 5 116 178 3 5 244 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., delayed

Texas Tech 23, Iowa St. 22

Kansas St. at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

UCF 56, Arizona 12

TCU at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

West Virginia at Cincinnati, Noon

Oklahoma St. at TCU, TBA

Iowa St. at Kansas, TBA

UCF at Arizona St., TBA

Colorado at Texas Tech, TBA

BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 5 0 216 83 9 0 375 158
UC Davis 5 0 218 107 8 1 323 195
Montana 3 1 155 124 6 2 313 212
Idaho 3 2 128 140 6 3 227 214
N. Arizona 3 2 128 102 5 4 263 185
Idaho St. 2 3 152 174 4 5 283 302
Weber St. 2 3 169 163 3 6 253 243
Sacramento St. 1 3 122 147 3 5 244 242
Cal Poly 1 3 105 138 2 5 164 220
Portland St. 1 3 98 152 1 6 172 323
E. Washington 1 4 178 208 2 7 292 347
N. Colorado 1 4 52 183 1 8 105 321

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 27, Weber St. 6

Montana St. 42, E. Washington 28

UC Davis 59, N. Colorado 7

Montana at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 5 0 173 109 8 1 283 168
Tennessee St. 3 1 92 70 6 2 204 185
UT Martin 3 1 174 96 5 3 271 209
Tennessee Tech 4 2 180 139 4 5 228 241
Lindenwood (Mo.) 3 3 171 195 4 6 265 305
Gardner-Webb 2 3 121 166 3 6 215 248
W. Illinois 2 3 161 180 3 6 262 394
E. Illinois 1 4 131 197 2 7 172 324
Charleston Southern 0 6 93 144 1 8 138 224

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 17, Charleston Southern 14

Tennessee Tech 52, Lindenwood (Mo.) 10

E. Illinois 45, W. Illinois 38

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

E. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 6 0 259 99 9 0 419 123
Oregon 6 0 208 80 9 0 318 142
Ohio St. 4 1 145 76 7 1 302 96
Penn St. 4 1 122 81 7 1 246 120
Minnesota 4 2 156 132 6 3 248 151
Iowa 3 2 138 111 5 3 235 152
Wisconsin 3 2 151 82 5 3 216 151
Illinois 3 3 135 164 6 3 233 190
Michigan 3 3 119 151 5 4 189 210
Washington 2 3 102 114 4 4 186 150
Nebraska 2 4 110 152 5 4 212 172
Southern Cal 2 4 179 154 4 4 254 174
Michigan St. 2 4 103 184 4 5 178 217
Northwestern 2 4 109 158 4 5 173 197
UCLA 2 4 116 176 3 5 149 223
Maryland 1 4 114 182 4 4 229 222
Rutgers 1 4 87 151 4 4 206 198
Purdue 0 5 85 191 1 7 162 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern 26, Purdue 20

Ohio St. 20, Penn St. 13

Minnesota 25, Illinois 17

Oregon 38, Michigan 17

UCLA 27, Nebraska 20

Indiana 47, Michigan St. 10

Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Purdue at Ohio St., TBA

Washington at Penn St., TBA

Michigan at Indiana, TBA

Minnesota at Rutgers, TBA

Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 5 0 154 104 8 1 233 211
Richmond 5 0 151 81 7 2 259 165
Delaware 4 1 165 111 7 1 291 150
Stony Brook 4 1 166 126 7 2 255 205
Villanova 4 1 97 92 7 2 193 160
William & Mary 3 2 169 111 6 3 293 203
New Hampshire 3 2 101 81 5 4 193 192
Hampton 2 3 165 153 5 4 290 231
Maine 2 3 126 146 4 5 207 275
Monmouth (NJ) 2 3 183 144 4 5 353 289
Towson 2 3 121 142 4 5 207 253
Elon 2 3 128 126 3 6 203 229
Albany (NY) 1 4 86 140 3 6 171 261
Campbell 1 4 102 137 3 6 208 280
Bryant 0 5 95 189 2 7 197 332
NC A&T 0 5 61 187 1 8 150 363

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 59, Maine 14

Villanova 20, Hampton 14

Rhode Island 37, Monmouth (NJ) 28

New Hampshire 31, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 31, Bryant 30

William & Mary 45, NC A&T 7

Elon 50, Campbell 27

Richmond 35, Towson 24

Saturday, Nov. 9

Hampton at Towson, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Maine, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Kentucky 4 0 155 66 6 2 232 171
Jacksonville St. 4 0 190 78 5 3 309 226
Sam Houston St. 4 1 105 73 7 2 224 184
Liberty 3 2 134 116 5 2 210 164
Louisiana Tech 2 3 105 90 3 5 170 160
FIU 2 3 103 94 3 6 224 224
Middle Tennessee 2 3 96 157 3 6 155 303
Kennesaw St. 1 3 70 132 1 7 119 249
New Mexico St. 1 4 94 179 2 6 157 293
UTEP 1 5 101 168 1 8 149 262

___

Tuesday’s Games

FIU 34, New Mexico St. 13

Sam Houston St. 9, Louisiana Tech 3

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 31, Liberty 21

W. Kentucky 31, Kennesaw St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 20, UTEP 13

Saturday, Nov. 9

Liberty at Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 5 214 222
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 5 158 187

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 6, Merrimack 0

Saturday, Nov. 9

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 3 1 115 112 6 1 196 155
Harvard 3 1 142 91 6 1 240 148
Columbia 3 1 91 68 5 2 163 114
Brown 2 2 99 116 3 4 181 203
Cornell 2 2 137 119 3 4 205 212
Yale 1 3 107 114 4 3 206 190
Penn 1 3 82 102 3 4 162 169
Princeton 1 3 94 145 2 5 151 227

___

Friday’s Games

Columbia 13, Yale 10

Saturday’s Games

Penn 38, Brown 28

Cornell 49, Princeton 35

Harvard 31, Dartmouth 27

Friday, Nov. 8

Dartmouth at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Columbia at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Yale, Noon

Penn at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 4 0 179 128 5 3 272 270
Ohio 3 1 124 81 5 3 200 186
Bowling Green 3 1 102 69 4 4 217 176
Miami (Ohio) 3 1 134 71 4 4 182 159
Toledo 3 2 113 125 6 3 262 201
Buffalo 3 2 151 160 5 4 218 261
Ball St. 2 2 138 140 3 5 201 323
E. Michigan 2 3 153 159 5 4 263 237
N. Illinois 1 3 66 68 4 4 187 141
Cent. Michigan 1 3 103 145 3 5 216 258
Akron 1 4 109 153 2 7 170 324
Kent St. 0 4 95 168 0 8 136 373

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 29, E. Michigan 28

Buffalo 41, Akron 30

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 2 0 93 56 6 2 245 188
NC Central 2 1 74 41 6 3 313 189
Norfolk St. 2 1 68 88 4 6 187 262
Howard 1 1 58 21 4 5 200 215
Morgan St. 0 2 38 53 3 6 207 177
Delaware St. 0 2 35 107 1 8 155 320

___

Thursday’s Games

SC State 24, NC Central 21

Saturday’s Games

Howard 38, Delaware St. 0

Norfolk St. 37, Morgan St. 31

Saturday, Nov. 9

Morgan St. at Delaware St., Noon

SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 6 0 221 64 9 1 378 157
Missouri St. 5 0 212 118 7 2 329 227
S. Dakota St. 4 1 185 52 7 2 315 123
South Dakota 4 1 187 67 6 2 287 100
Illinois St. 3 2 125 141 6 3 231 239
Indiana St. 3 2 121 142 4 5 189 258
North Dakota 2 3 191 159 5 4 314 256
Youngstown St. 2 4 139 205 3 7 257 355
N. Iowa 0 5 88 205 2 7 150 292
S. Illinois 0 5 60 169 2 7 160 293
Murray St. 0 6 106 313 1 8 182 391

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. 35, North Dakota 31

S. Dakota St. 52, Murray St. 6

Missouri St. 38, S. Illinois 17

Illinois St. 23, Youngstown St. 16

N. Dakota St. 42, N. Iowa 19

Saturday, Nov. 9

Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 4 0 175 85 7 1 366 205
Colorado St. 3 0 69 43 5 3 174 196
Fresno St. 3 1 109 111 5 3 230 196
UNLV 2 1 133 77 6 2 329 187
San Diego St. 2 1 78 104 3 5 180 221
San Jose St. 3 2 110 116 5 3 235 204
New Mexico 2 2 129 137 3 5 268 318
Hawaii 1 2 65 68 3 5 172 178
Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 6 222 332
Wyoming 1 3 94 97 1 7 145 240
Nevada 0 3 65 93 3 6 225 248
Air Force 0 4 76 121 1 7 110 212

___

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 56, San Diego St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Army 20, Air Force 3

Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Nevada, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

New Mexico at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Nevada at Boise St., TBA

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 4 0 164 86 6 2 237 216
Robert Morris 4 0 138 73 6 3 209 163
CCSU 3 1 110 78 4 5 222 225
Wagner 2 2 70 52 4 6 182 215
LIU Brooklyn 2 2 107 120 2 7 176 264
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 61 96 3 6 122 184
Stonehill 0 4 48 141 1 7 127 292

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 31, Mercyhurst 24

CCSU 24, Wagner 14

Robert Morris 6, Merrimack 0

St. Francis (Pa.) 34, Stonehill 0

Saturday, Nov. 9

Robert Morris at Duquesne, Noon

Lincoln University (CA) at Mercyhurst, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 7 1 305 215
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 4 219 235

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 3 0 91 51 4 5 250 229
Lehigh 2 1 111 63 5 3 245 193
Bucknell 2 1 79 70 4 5 232 261
Georgetown 2 2 72 101 5 4 197 218
Colgate 1 2 59 86 2 7 171 264
Lafayette 1 3 70 95 4 5 230 222
Fordham 1 3 78 94 1 8 153 303

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 43, Georgetown 6

Bucknell 21, Lafayette 14

Fordham 20, Colgate 14

Saturday, Nov. 9

Lehigh at Holy Cross, Noon

Fordham at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 5 0 122 64 6 1 160 138
Morehead St. 4 1 72 65 6 3 152 183
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 156 105 5 4 203 234
Butler 3 2 165 105 7 2 340 129
Dayton 3 2 97 84 5 3 177 125
San Diego 3 2 143 104 5 3 220 173
Davidson 3 3 225 208 5 4 340 280
Presbyterian 2 4 151 129 4 6 265 248
Valparaiso 1 3 39 100 3 5 122 234
Stetson 0 4 99 192 2 6 182 278
Marist 0 6 85 198 0 9 127 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian 28, Dayton 7

Butler 46, Stetson 13

Morehead St. 21, St. Thomas (Minn.) 7

Drake 19, Marist 0

San Diego 40, Davidson 13

Saturday, Nov. 9

San Diego at Dayton, Noon

Morehead St. at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Marist at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M 5 0 167 94 7 1 258 147
Georgia 4 1 149 112 6 1 231 118
Texas 3 1 111 70 7 1 301 92
Tennessee 3 1 86 68 6 1 277 81
LSU 3 1 122 107 6 2 262 182
Mississippi 3 2 159 97 7 2 379 119
Alabama 3 2 154 123 6 2 301 149
Vanderbilt 3 2 128 112 6 3 273 189
Missouri 2 2 61 119 6 2 222 143
Florida 2 2 130 104 4 3 216 165
Arkansas 3 3 159 171 5 4 297 237
South Carolina 2 3 127 105 4 3 200 131
Oklahoma 1 4 68 141 5 4 228 189
Kentucky 1 5 81 153 3 5 153 159
Auburn 1 5 96 130 3 6 228 173
Mississippi St. 0 5 121 213 1 7 217 291

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 59, Maine 14

Mississippi 63, Arkansas 31

Vanderbilt 17, Auburn 7

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma at Missouri, TBA

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, TBA

Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 5 1 186 147 8 1 314 166
W. Carolina 4 1 175 131 5 4 271 256
Chattanooga 4 2 163 83 5 4 232 206
ETSU 3 2 130 106 5 4 270 196
Samford 2 3 134 114 3 5 182 204
The Citadel 2 4 111 140 4 5 207 184
Wofford 2 4 80 133 4 5 148 200
Furman 1 3 64 130 2 6 156 271
VMI 1 4 60 119 1 8 112 286

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI 21, Furman 17

W. Carolina 38, Chattanooga 34

Wofford 17, Samford 13

Mercer 37, ETSU 31

Saturday, Nov. 9

W. Carolina at ETSU, Noon

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Furman, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 4 0 164 78 7 2 338 207
SE Louisiana 4 1 143 100 5 5 214 288
Nicholls 2 1 54 74 4 4 216 184
Stephen F. Austin 3 2 188 95 5 3 333 137
Lamar 2 2 118 87 5 4 224 202
Texas A&M Commerce 1 2 71 71 1 7 162 255
McNeese St. 1 3 86 121 4 5 210 246
Houston Christian 1 3 76 159 3 6 205 329
Northwestern St. 0 4 48 163 0 9 117 407

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 45, Houston Christian 20

Stephen F. Austin at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana 30, Lamar 27

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 5 0 201 93 7 2 326 186
Alabama St. 3 1 120 85 4 3 175 131
Florida A&M 2 1 73 54 4 3 140 185
Bethune-Cookman 2 3 94 150 2 7 167 326
Alabama A&M 1 3 133 109 3 5 225 264
MVSU 0 5 85 168 0 9 128 362

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 4 1 108 101 5 4 179 216
Alcorn St. 3 1 111 88 4 4 166 233
Texas Southern 2 2 84 91 3 4 136 190
Prairie View 2 3 103 129 4 5 202 283
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 108 148 3 6 226 315
Grambling St. 1 4 118 122 4 5 241 230

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. 25, Alabama A&M 20

Prairie View 17, MVSU 16

Bethune-Cookman 24, Grambling St. 21

Jackson St. 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Texas Southern at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alcorn St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Southern 3 1 109 105 5 3 229 244
Marshall 3 1 138 104 5 3 238 207
Old Dominion 3 2 149 120 4 5 229 227
James Madison 2 2 104 71 6 2 280 141
Appalachian St. 2 3 136 180 4 4 215 275
Coastal Carolina 1 3 100 148 4 4 247 259
Georgia St. 0 4 81 127 2 6 180 249

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 0 114 78 7 1 262 177
Arkansas St. 3 1 105 116 5 3 192 251
South Alabama 3 1 135 58 4 4 290 189
Louisiana-Monroe 3 2 112 123 5 3 177 194
Texas State 2 2 110 73 4 4 260 181
Troy 1 4 104 134 2 7 202 250
Southern Miss. 0 4 77 137 1 7 143 271

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 23, Texas State 17

Friday’s Games

Uconn 34, Georgia St. 27

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 28, Old Dominion 20

Marshall 28, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Troy 38, Coastal Carolina 24

Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Appalachian St. at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon

Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 4 0 135 68 7 1 235 187
Abilene Christian 5 1 230 180 6 3 329 281
Cent. Arkansas 3 1 137 110 6 2 292 188
S. Utah 3 2 160 121 4 5 236 256
North Alabama 3 2 165 116 3 6 225 260
E. Kentucky 2 2 95 100 4 4 175 207
Austin Peay 2 3 84 123 3 5 160 232
West Georgia 0 6 113 171 3 6 280 225
Utah Tech 0 5 68 198 0 9 120 378

___

Saturday’s Games

West Georgia 88, Lincoln University (CA) 12

Abilene Christian 28, S. Utah 25

Cent. Arkansas at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Tarleton St. at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 1 293 97
Uconn 6 3 286 190
Umass 2 6 153 240

___

Friday’s Games

Uconn 34, Georgia St. 27

Saturday’s Games

Umass at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

