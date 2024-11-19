England and Man City forward Lauren Hemp to miss US friendly after knee surgery

LONDON (AP) — England forward Lauren Hemp has had knee surgery, her Manchester City club said on Tuesday, and will…

LONDON (AP) — England forward Lauren Hemp has had knee surgery, her Manchester City club said on Tuesday, and will miss facing the United States at Wembley Stadium.

Man City said the operation was successful but gave no details of the injury nor a timetable for the 24-year-old Hemp to return.

Hemp was not included in England’s squad on Tuesday for friendly games against the U.S. on Nov. 30 and Switzerland, the 2025 European Championship host, three days later at Sheffield United’s stadium. England will defend its European title next year.

Man City was without Hemp at the weekend when it lost to Chelsea 2-0 and the lead in the English league.

Man City also has three Women’s Champions League games in the next month, including at titleholder Barcelona on Dec. 18. Man City opened the group by beating Barcelona 2-0 in October and leads the group with three straight wins.

