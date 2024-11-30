All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|53
|37
|Norfolk
|17
|10
|4
|3
|0
|23
|59
|57
|Trois-Rivieres
|14
|9
|3
|2
|0
|20
|44
|34
|Worcester
|18
|8
|9
|0
|1
|17
|46
|57
|Reading
|20
|7
|10
|3
|0
|17
|53
|60
|Adirondack
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|37
|45
|Maine
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|37
|54
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|17
|13
|3
|1
|0
|27
|58
|30
|South Carolina
|17
|12
|4
|1
|0
|25
|67
|35
|Greenville
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|41
|49
|Jacksonville
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|43
|41
|Orlando
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|49
|55
|Savannah
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|56
|55
|Atlanta
|17
|6
|7
|3
|1
|16
|34
|47
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|18
|11
|5
|2
|0
|24
|59
|49
|Fort Wayne
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|55
|50
|Bloomington
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|38
|34
|Indy
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|25
|27
|Iowa
|14
|6
|5
|3
|0
|15
|41
|44
|Kalamazoo
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|40
|46
|Cincinnati
|14
|2
|9
|3
|0
|7
|28
|49
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|61
|44
|Kansas City
|17
|10
|5
|1
|1
|22
|58
|47
|Idaho
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|64
|54
|Tahoe
|15
|8
|5
|1
|1
|18
|52
|47
|Wichita
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|53
|52
|Allen
|15
|6
|6
|3
|0
|15
|40
|60
|Rapid City
|17
|5
|8
|2
|2
|14
|41
|57
|Utah
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|45
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Wheeling 5, Cincinnati 1
Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1
Reading 3, Adirondack 1
Norfolk 3, Maine 2
South Carolina 5, Greenville 2
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Atlanta 6, Savannah 3
Fort Wayne 2, Florida 1
Kansas City 3, Tulsa 0
Worcester 3, Wichita 2
Allen 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 6, Tahoe 2
Indy 4, Utah 3
Saturday’s Games
Bloomington at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Florida at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Indy at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Tahoe at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Tahoe at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
