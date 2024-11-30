All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 15 11 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 15 11 3 1 0 23 53 37 Norfolk 17 10 4 3 0 23 59 57 Trois-Rivieres 14 9 3 2 0 20 44 34 Worcester 18 8 9 0 1 17 46 57 Reading 20 7 10 3 0 17 53 60 Adirondack 15 7 7 0 1 15 37 45 Maine 16 6 9 1 0 13 37 54

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 17 13 3 1 0 27 58 30 South Carolina 17 12 4 1 0 25 67 35 Greenville 15 9 5 1 0 19 41 49 Jacksonville 15 8 5 2 0 18 43 41 Orlando 19 8 9 2 0 18 49 55 Savannah 16 8 8 0 0 16 56 55 Atlanta 17 6 7 3 1 16 34 47

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 18 11 5 2 0 24 59 49 Fort Wayne 15 10 4 1 0 21 55 50 Bloomington 15 8 6 0 1 17 38 34 Indy 14 7 6 0 1 15 25 27 Iowa 14 6 5 3 0 15 41 44 Kalamazoo 16 6 9 1 0 13 40 46 Cincinnati 14 2 9 3 0 7 28 49

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 17 11 5 1 0 23 61 44 Kansas City 17 10 5 1 1 22 58 47 Idaho 17 9 7 1 0 19 64 54 Tahoe 15 8 5 1 1 18 52 47 Wichita 18 8 9 1 0 17 53 52 Allen 15 6 6 3 0 15 40 60 Rapid City 17 5 8 2 2 14 41 57 Utah 15 5 8 2 0 12 45 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Wheeling 5, Cincinnati 1

Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1

Reading 3, Adirondack 1

Norfolk 3, Maine 2

South Carolina 5, Greenville 2

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Atlanta 6, Savannah 3

Fort Wayne 2, Florida 1

Kansas City 3, Tulsa 0

Worcester 3, Wichita 2

Allen 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 6, Tahoe 2

Indy 4, Utah 3

Saturday’s Games

Bloomington at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Florida at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Indy at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tahoe at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Tahoe at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

