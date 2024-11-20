All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|38
|31
|Norfolk
|13
|6
|4
|3
|0
|15
|43
|47
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|33
|29
|Reading
|16
|6
|8
|2
|0
|14
|43
|47
|Adirondack
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|25
|22
|Worcester
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|36
|42
|Maine
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|24
|43
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|12
|9
|2
|1
|0
|19
|50
|22
|Florida
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|40
|20
|Savannah
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|41
|36
|Jacksonville
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|29
|25
|Greenville
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|23
|36
|Orlando
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|34
|42
|Atlanta
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|10
|20
|35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|46
|34
|Fort Wayne
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|45
|38
|Iowa
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|37
|34
|Kalamazoo
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|34
|26
|Bloomington
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|28
|28
|Indy
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|15
|22
|Cincinnati
|12
|1
|8
|3
|0
|5
|22
|44
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|12
|8
|3
|0
|1
|17
|45
|33
|Tulsa
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|47
|31
|Idaho
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|45
|39
|Wichita
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|13
|42
|44
|Tahoe
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|32
|30
|Utah
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|36
|39
|Rapid City
|13
|4
|6
|1
|2
|11
|30
|42
|Allen
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|27
|49
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Orlando 0
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Tahoe, 1:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Adirondack at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tahoe, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
