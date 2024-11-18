All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 12 8 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 12 8 3 1 0 17 38 31 Norfolk 13 6 4 3 0 15 43 47 Trois-Rivieres 11 6 3 2 0 14 33 29 Reading 16 6 8 2 0 14 43 47 Adirondack 9 6 2 0 1 13 25 22 Worcester 13 6 7 0 0 12 36 42 Maine 12 4 8 0 0 8 24 43

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 12 9 2 1 0 19 50 22 Florida 12 9 3 0 0 18 40 20 Savannah 12 7 5 0 0 14 41 36 Jacksonville 9 5 3 1 0 11 29 25 Greenville 10 5 4 1 0 11 23 36 Orlando 13 5 7 1 0 11 34 38 Atlanta 12 3 7 2 0 8 16 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 13 9 3 1 0 19 46 34 Fort Wayne 12 9 3 0 0 18 45 38 Iowa 11 6 3 2 0 14 37 34 Kalamazoo 11 6 5 0 0 12 34 26 Bloomington 11 5 5 0 1 11 28 28 Indy 11 4 6 0 1 9 15 22 Cincinnati 12 1 8 3 0 5 22 44

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 12 8 3 0 1 17 45 33 Tulsa 12 8 3 1 0 17 47 31 Idaho 13 6 6 1 0 13 45 39 Wichita 14 6 7 1 0 13 42 44 Tahoe 10 5 3 1 1 12 32 30 Utah 10 5 4 1 0 11 36 39 Rapid City 13 4 6 1 2 11 30 42 Allen 11 4 5 2 0 10 27 49

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Reading 7, Adirondack 1

Savannah 3, Orlando 2

South Carolina 5, Maine 1

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 1

Greenville 3, Florida 2

Bloomington 3, Iowa 2

Fort Wayne 6, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City 2, Wichita 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bloomington at Iowa, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Tahoe, 1:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Adirondack at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

