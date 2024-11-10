All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|37
|32
|Wheeling
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|28
|27
|Reading
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|31
|33
|Adirondack
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|17
|12
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|22
|22
|Worcester
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|24
|20
|Maine
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|26
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|24
|15
|Savannah
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|32
|22
|South Carolina
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|27
|18
|Orlando
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|27
|31
|Atlanta
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|11
|24
|Jacksonville
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|18
|17
|Greenville
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|14
|22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|32
|27
|Toledo
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|29
|24
|Kalamazoo
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|13
|Iowa
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|24
|Bloomington
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|19
|22
|Indy
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|5
|14
|Cincinnati
|8
|0
|6
|2
|0
|2
|15
|29
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|36
|25
|Wichita
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|32
|26
|Tulsa
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|34
|20
|Idaho
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|36
|27
|Utah
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|26
|23
|Tahoe
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|18
|20
|Allen
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|17
|41
|Rapid City
|10
|1
|6
|1
|2
|5
|20
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester 5, Maine 1
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Iowa 4, Bloomington 2
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 3
Norfolk 3, Adirondack 2
Reading 4, Indy 2
Savannah 4, Idaho 3
Greenville 3, Atlanta 0
Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 0
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 3
Tulsa 4, Allen 0
Rapid City 5, Kansas City 2
Utah 6, Tahoe 4
Maine at Worcester, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Tahoe at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 10:30 a.m.
Indy at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.
Utah at Allen, 11:30 a.m.
Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.