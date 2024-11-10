All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 10 6 2 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 10 6 2 2 0 14 37 32 Wheeling 9 5 3 1 0 11 28 27 Reading 11 5 5 1 0 11 31 33 Adirondack 6 4 1 0 1 9 17 12 Trois-Rivieres 8 4 3 1 0 9 22 22 Worcester 8 4 4 0 0 8 24 20 Maine 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 26

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 8 6 2 0 0 12 24 15 Savannah 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 22 South Carolina 8 5 2 1 0 11 27 18 Orlando 10 4 5 1 0 9 27 31 Atlanta 9 3 4 2 0 8 11 24 Jacksonville 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 17 Greenville 6 2 3 1 0 5 14 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 8 7 1 0 0 14 32 27 Toledo 9 6 2 1 0 13 29 24 Kalamazoo 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 13 Iowa 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 24 Bloomington 8 3 4 0 1 7 19 22 Indy 7 2 5 0 0 4 5 14 Cincinnati 8 0 6 2 0 2 15 29

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 9 6 2 0 1 13 36 25 Wichita 9 6 3 0 0 12 32 26 Tulsa 8 5 2 1 0 11 34 20 Idaho 9 5 4 0 0 10 36 27 Utah 6 4 2 0 0 8 26 23 Tahoe 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 20 Allen 8 2 5 1 0 5 17 41 Rapid City 10 1 6 1 2 5 20 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 5, Maine 1

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Iowa 4, Bloomington 2

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 3

Norfolk 3, Adirondack 2

Reading 4, Indy 2

Savannah 4, Idaho 3

Greenville 3, Atlanta 0

Wheeling 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 0

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 3

Tulsa 4, Allen 0

Rapid City 5, Kansas City 2

Utah 6, Tahoe 4

Maine at Worcester, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tahoe at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 10:30 a.m.

Indy at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Utah at Allen, 11:30 a.m.

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

