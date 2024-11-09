All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|34
|30
|Adirondack
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|15
|9
|Trois-Rivieres
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|19
|18
|Wheeling
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|24
|24
|Reading
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|27
|31
|Maine
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|17
|21
|Worcester
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|24
|13
|Florida
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|20
|14
|Savannah
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|28
|19
|Orlando
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|27
|Atlanta
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|11
|21
|Jacksonville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Greenville
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|11
|22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|28
|24
|Toledo
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|25
|24
|Kalamazoo
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|18
|9
|Bloomington
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|17
|18
|Iowa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|19
|22
|Indy
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|7
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2
|15
|25
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|34
|20
|Wichita
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|32
|26
|Idaho
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|33
|23
|Tulsa
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|30
|20
|Tahoe
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|14
|Utah
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|20
|19
|Allen
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|17
|37
|Rapid City
|9
|0
|6
|1
|2
|3
|15
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Norfolk 3
Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0
South Carolina 5, Greenville 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Wheeling 4
Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 1
Idaho 6, Savannah 3
Orlando 2, Florida 0
Bloomington 3, Kalamazoo 1
Allen 4, Wichita 2
Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, ppd
Bloomington at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Tahoe at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
