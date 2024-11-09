All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 9 5 2 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 9 5 2 2 0 12 34 30 Adirondack 5 4 0 0 1 9 15 9 Trois-Rivieres 7 4 2 1 0 9 19 18 Wheeling 8 4 3 1 0 9 24 24 Reading 10 4 5 1 0 9 27 31 Maine 7 3 4 0 0 6 17 21 Worcester 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 13 Florida 7 5 2 0 0 10 20 14 Savannah 7 5 2 0 0 10 28 19 Orlando 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 27 Atlanta 8 3 3 2 0 8 11 21 Jacksonville 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 14 Greenville 5 1 3 1 0 3 11 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 7 6 1 0 0 12 28 24 Toledo 8 5 2 1 0 11 25 24 Kalamazoo 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 9 Bloomington 7 3 3 0 1 7 17 18 Iowa 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 22 Indy 6 2 4 0 0 4 3 10 Cincinnati 7 0 5 2 0 2 15 25

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 8 6 1 0 1 13 34 20 Wichita 9 6 3 0 0 12 32 26 Idaho 8 5 3 0 0 10 33 23 Tulsa 7 4 2 1 0 9 30 20 Tahoe 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14 Utah 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 19 Allen 7 2 4 1 0 5 17 37 Rapid City 9 0 6 1 2 3 15 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Norfolk 3

Jacksonville 5, Atlanta 0

South Carolina 5, Greenville 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Wheeling 4

Fort Wayne 5, Toledo 1

Idaho 6, Savannah 3

Orlando 2, Florida 0

Bloomington 3, Kalamazoo 1

Allen 4, Wichita 2

Kansas City 4, Rapid City 3

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, ppd

Bloomington at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tahoe at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

