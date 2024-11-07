Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 8 5 2 1 0 11 31 26
Reading 10 4 5 1 0 9 27 31
Wheeling 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 19
Adirondack 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 6
Trois-Rivieres 6 3 2 1 0 7 14 14
Maine 7 3 4 0 0 6 17 21
Worcester 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 12
Savannah 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 13
South Carolina 6 4 1 1 0 9 19 11
Atlanta 7 3 2 2 0 8 11 16
Orlando 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 27
Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 17
Jacksonville 4 1 2 1 0 3 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 19
Fort Wayne 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 23
Kalamazoo 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 6
Bloomington 6 2 3 0 1 5 14 17
Iowa 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 22
Indy 6 2 4 0 0 4 3 10
Cincinnati 7 0 5 2 0 2 15 25

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 22
Kansas City 7 5 1 0 1 11 30 17
Tulsa 7 4 2 1 0 9 30 20
Idaho 7 4 3 0 0 8 27 20
Tahoe 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14
Utah 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 19
Allen 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 35
Rapid City 8 0 6 1 1 2 12 31

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Orlando 1

Norfolk 6, Reading 5

Wheeling 5, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tahoe at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

