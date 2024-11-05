All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 7 4 2 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 7 4 2 1 0 9 25 21 Reading 9 4 5 0 0 8 22 25 Adirondack 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 6 Trois-Rivieres 6 3 2 1 0 7 14 14 Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 17 Maine 7 3 4 0 0 6 17 21 Worcester 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 12 Savannah 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 13 South Carolina 6 4 1 1 0 9 19 11 Orlando 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 25 Atlanta 6 2 2 2 0 6 9 15 Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 17 Jacksonville 4 1 2 1 0 3 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 19 Fort Wayne 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 23 Kalamazoo 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 6 Bloomington 6 2 3 0 1 5 14 17 Iowa 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 22 Indy 6 2 4 0 0 4 3 10 Cincinnati 6 0 4 2 0 2 13 20

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 22 Kansas City 6 4 1 0 1 9 27 15 Tulsa 7 4 2 1 0 9 30 20 Idaho 7 4 3 0 0 8 27 20 Tahoe 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14 Utah 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 19 Allen 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 35 Rapid City 7 0 5 1 1 2 10 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Savannah 6, Orlando 5

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

