ELECTION 2024: DC voter guide | Virginia voter guide | Maryland voter guide | How to deal with election anxiety
Live Radio
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 12:17 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 7 4 2 1 0 9 25 21
Reading 9 4 5 0 0 8 22 25
Adirondack 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 6
Trois-Rivieres 6 3 2 1 0 7 14 14
Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 17
Maine 7 3 4 0 0 6 17 21
Worcester 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 12
Savannah 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 13
South Carolina 6 4 1 1 0 9 19 11
Orlando 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 25
Atlanta 6 2 2 2 0 6 9 15
Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 17
Jacksonville 4 1 2 1 0 3 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 19
Fort Wayne 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 23
Kalamazoo 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 6
Bloomington 6 2 3 0 1 5 14 17
Iowa 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 22
Indy 6 2 4 0 0 4 3 10
Cincinnati 6 0 4 2 0 2 13 20

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 22
Kansas City 6 4 1 0 1 9 27 15
Tulsa 7 4 2 1 0 9 30 20
Idaho 7 4 3 0 0 8 27 20
Tahoe 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14
Utah 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 19
Allen 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 35
Rapid City 7 0 5 1 1 2 10 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Savannah 6, Orlando 5

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Idaho at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up