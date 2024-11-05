All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|25
|21
|Reading
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|22
|25
|Adirondack
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|11
|6
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|14
|14
|Wheeling
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Maine
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|17
|21
|Worcester
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|20
|12
|Savannah
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|25
|13
|South Carolina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|19
|11
|Orlando
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|23
|25
|Atlanta
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|9
|15
|Greenville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|17
|Jacksonville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|24
|19
|Fort Wayne
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|23
|23
|Kalamazoo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17
|6
|Bloomington
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|14
|17
|Iowa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|19
|22
|Indy
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|13
|20
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|30
|22
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|27
|15
|Tulsa
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|30
|20
|Idaho
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|27
|20
|Tahoe
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|14
|Utah
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|20
|19
|Allen
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|13
|35
|Rapid City
|7
|0
|5
|1
|1
|2
|10
|28
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Savannah 6, Orlando 5
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Idaho at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
