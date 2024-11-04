Live Radio
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 12:46 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 7 4 2 1 0 9 25 21
Reading 9 4 5 0 0 8 22 25
Adirondack 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 6
Trois-Rivieres 6 3 2 1 0 7 14 14
Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 17
Maine 7 3 4 0 0 6 17 21
Worcester 7 3 4 0 0 6 19 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 12
South Carolina 6 4 1 1 0 9 19 11
Savannah 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 8
Orlando 6 3 2 1 0 7 18 19
Atlanta 6 2 2 2 0 6 9 15
Greenville 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 17
Jacksonville 4 1 2 1 0 3 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 24 19
Fort Wayne 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 23
Kalamazoo 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 6
Bloomington 6 2 3 0 1 5 14 17
Iowa 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 22
Indy 6 2 4 0 0 4 3 10
Cincinnati 6 0 4 2 0 2 13 20

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 22
Kansas City 6 4 1 0 1 9 27 15
Tulsa 7 4 2 1 0 9 30 20
Idaho 7 4 3 0 0 8 27 20
Tahoe 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14
Utah 5 3 2 0 0 6 20 19
Allen 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 35
Rapid City 7 0 5 1 1 2 10 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Maine 5, Reading 3

Norfolk 4, Worcester 2

South Carolina 2, Atlanta 1

Wichita 3, Rapid City 0

Tulsa 4, Iowa 2

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

Monday’s Games

Savannah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

