Dylan Fletcher is named helmsman of the British SailGP team

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and Moth world champion Dylan Fletcher was named helmsman of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team on Thursday ahead of the start of Season 5 of the global league.

The move has been expected since fellow Olympic gold medalist Giles Scott moved to the Canada SailGP Team in sailing’s first-ever transfer fee deal in early October, which was negotiated by Ben Ainslie, CEO and co-owner of Emirates Great Britain.

Fletcher was helmsman for the British team in the league’s first season.

His promotion comes less than a month after he and Ainslie co-helmed INEOS Britannia into the America’s Cup match, where it lost 7-2 as Emirates Team New Zealand accomplished a three-peat. It was Britain’s first appearance in the America’s Cup match since 1964.

“I’m buzzing to be back sailing the F50 again,” Fletcher said in a statement. “The SailGP format of 12 boats racing around a really short course at incredible speeds in amazing venues is a dream, really. We will be taking on some of the best sailors in the world but I’m joining a seriously talented team and looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

The 36-year-old will take the wheel of the British team’s foiling F50 catamaran starting with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on Nov. 23-24.

Scott took over as Emirates Great Britain’s skipper midway through Season 4 after Ainslie stepped away to focus on the America’s Cup.

“He’s got that winning mentality, and with SailGP’s intense competition, having someone as motivated as Dylan is exactly what we need,” said Ainslie, the most-decorated Olympic sailor in history, with four gold medals and one silver. “His growth in the America’s Cup and his full season as a SailGP driver make him the ideal fit for this role.”

Team GBR also includes Olympic gold medalists Hannah Mills and Iain Jensen, and three-time America’s Cup sailors Neil Hunter, Nick Hutton and Luke Parkinson.

Also Thursday, SailGP announced a five-season global sponsorship with Emirates, which will become the league’s exclusive airline partner and title partner of regattas in Dubai and the circuit’s return to Britain on July 19-20 at Portsmouth.

SailGP was co-founded by tech billionaire Larry Ellison and five-time America’s Cup winner Russell Coutts. The 14-regatta schedule will conclude with the $2 million, winner-take-all Grand Final among the top three boats.

