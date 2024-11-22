Draw list for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals and promotion-relegation playoffs

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the quarterfinals and semifinals in the UEFA Nations League, and promotion-relegation playoffs:…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the quarterfinals and semifinals in the UEFA Nations League, and promotion-relegation playoffs:

Quarterfinals

First leg

March 20

Netherlands vs. Spain

Croatia vs. France

Denmark vs. Portugal

Italy vs. Germany

Second leg

March 23

Spain vs. Netherlands

France vs. Croatia

Portugal vs. Denmark

Germany vs. Italy

Semifinals

June 4-5

Italy or Germany vs. Denmark or Portugal

Netherlands or Spain vs. Croatia or France

Promotion-relegation playoffs

League A vs. League B

First leg

March 20

Turkey vs. Hungary

Ukraine vs. Belgium

Austria vs. Serbia

Greece vs. Scotland

Second leg

March 23

Hungary vs. Turkey

Belgium vs. Ukraine

Serbia vs. Austria

Scotland vs. Greece

League B vs. League C

First leg

March 20

Kosovo vs. Iceland

Bulgaria vs. Ireland

Armenia vs. Georgia

Slovakia vs. Slovenia

Second leg

March 23

Iceland vs. Kosovo

Ireland vs. Bulgaria

Georgia vs. Armenia

Slovenia vs. Slovakia

