Draw list for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals and promotion-relegation playoffs

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Friday for the quarterfinals and semifinals in the UEFA Nations League, and promotion-relegation playoffs:
Quarterfinals
First leg
March 20
Netherlands vs. Spain
Croatia vs. France
Denmark vs. Portugal
Italy vs. Germany
Second leg
March 23
Spain vs. Netherlands
France vs. Croatia
Portugal vs. Denmark
Germany vs. Italy
Semifinals
June 4-5
Italy or Germany vs. Denmark or Portugal
Netherlands or Spain vs. Croatia or France
___
Promotion-relegation playoffs
League A vs. League B
First leg
March 20
Turkey vs. Hungary
Ukraine vs. Belgium
Austria vs. Serbia
Greece vs. Scotland
Second leg
March 23
Hungary vs. Turkey
Belgium vs. Ukraine
Serbia vs. Austria
Scotland vs. Greece
League B vs. League C
First leg
March 20
Kosovo vs. Iceland
Bulgaria vs. Ireland
Armenia vs. Georgia
Slovakia vs. Slovenia
Second leg
March 23
Iceland vs. Kosovo
Ireland vs. Bulgaria
Georgia vs. Armenia
Slovenia vs. Slovakia
___
