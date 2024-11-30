Devin Booker scores 27, Suns win 113-105 as Warriors lose their 4th straight game

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State…

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 113-105 on Saturday night.

Tyus Jones added 19 points and nine assists, making 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers. Grayson Allen added 17. The Suns made 18 of 35 (51.4%) shots from 3-point range.

Golden State has lost four in a row. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points but shot just 8 of 20 from the field. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points while Draymond Green had 13 points.

The Warriors trailed by 17 at halftime but cut the margin to 85-78 by the start of the fourth quarter after Curry poured in 15 points. Golden State went on a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to pull within 105-99 but Durant made a 3-pointer with 1:42 left to turn back the rally.

The Suns led 66-49 at halftime after making 14 of 21 (66.7%) of their 3-pointers.

Phoenix was playing without starters Bradley Beal (calf) and Jusuf Nurkic (quad). Beal has missed eight of 19 games this season because of various injuries.

Takeaways

Warriors: Golden State’s in a bit of a funk these days after starting the season with a 12-3 record.

Suns: It was a nice bounce-back win for the Suns, who were embarrassed on their home court by the Nets on Wednesday. Jones had a great shooting night, which helped offset Durant’s 7 of 20 shooting night.

Key moment

Jones made a 3-pointer with 6:28 left to give the Suns a 99-86 lead. The Warriors turned the ball over on the next possession and Booker hit a short jumper for a 15-point advantage.

Key stat

Allen, Durant, Booker, Jones and Royce O’Neale all had at least three 3-pointers.

Up next

Warriors are on the road at the Nuggets on Tuesday night; Suns host the Spurs on Tuesday night.

