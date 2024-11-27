Couturier scores in OT to give Flyers 3-2 win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sean Couturier scored at 2:31 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 win over…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sean Couturier scored at 2:31 of overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.

Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost also scored and Aleksei Kolosov made 25 saves for the Flyers, who have won two of three.

Roman Josi and Ryan O’Reilly scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, who have lost three of four.

Kolosov improved to 2-4-0 on the season.

With the Predators leading 2-1 late in the third, Frost tied it with 11.4 seconds remaining on a redirection to send the game to overtime.

Takeaways

Flyers: After a sleepy start to the third period where they went for a prolonged stretch with just one shot on goal, the Flyers started putting pucks on the Nashville net, eventually getting the tying goal in the final minute.

Predators: The Predators were just seconds away from winning their third straight home game. The team struggled from the start of the season, including losing their first four at home. Gaining traction on home ice will be pivotal in Nashville attempting to get into the playoff race.

Key moment

O’Reilly gave Nashville a 2-1 lead with 3:42 remaining in the first. The goal was his first since Oct. 28, ending a 13-game goalless stretch for Nashville’s top line center.

Key stat

The Flyers had just one power play in Wednesday’s game and did not score on it despite pulling Kolosov for an extra attacker as it came late in the third period. Philadelphia has just one power-play goal in 13 opportunities with the man advantage over the last five games.

Up next

Flyers host the New York Rangers on Friday, and Predators host Tampa Bay.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.