Connor Zary scores 3rd-period goal to lift Flames to 3-2 win over Rangers

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor Zary scored about midway through the third period to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich each had a goal and an assist and MacKenzie Weegar had three assists for the Flames. Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau collected his 500th career assist.

Dustin Wolf made 27 saves for his third straight win.

Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle scored 16 seconds apart in the second period for the Rangers, who lost just their second road game this season. Igor Shesterkin stopped 46 shots.

Zary fought off Kaapo Kakko leaning on him to lift the puck over Shesterkin at 10:34 of the third period.

Takeaways

Flames: Played their best first period of the season and outshot the visitors 20-5, but led by just one goal heading into the second. What’s been an anemic power play in November produced an important goal for a second straight game.

Rangers: Leaned hard on their goalie to keep them in their third road game in as many nights. Four penalties within the first 29 minutes hampered momentum.

Key moment

Zary, who was around the puck all night, fought off the heavier Kakko leaning on him to whip the puck over Shesterkin for the winner.

Key stat

The Flames had 20-plus shots in a first period for the first time since Oct. 25, 2022, when they registered 20 against Pittsburgh.

Up next

Flames: At home against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Rangers: Conclude a four-game road trip Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

