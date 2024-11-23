Connor and Hellebuyck shine as Jets defeat Penguins 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1…

Connor became the third player in Jets history to record at least 25 points through 20 games in a season. Gabriel Vilardi scored a power-play goal, while Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Jets, who built a 3-0 lead through two periods.

Winnipeg equaled the second-most wins (17) by any franchise through the first 20 games of a season. The Jets are 10-0 when scoring first.

Connor Hellebuyck, who stopped 17 shots, has a league-best 14 wins in 16 games. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner also ranks among the NHL leaders in goals-against average and save percentage.

Michael Bunting scored a power-play goal in the third period for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.

SABRES 3, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif (AP) — Jiri Kulich scored with 59.4 seconds remaining in overtime and Buffalo rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Anaheim.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson stopped Buffalo defensemen Owen Power on a 2-on-1 breakaway, but Kulich put the rebound into the upper right corner of the net for his second goal of the season and snap the Ducks three-game winning streak.

Peyton Krebs and Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo, which has won two straight and three of its last four. Power had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves.

Anaheim’s goals were scored by Drew Helleson and Isac Lundestrom. Gibson stopped 31 shots.

