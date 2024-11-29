Coach Still returns to beat former club as Lens wins at Reims in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Coach Will Still returned to beat his former club as Lens won at Reims 2-0 and moved…

PARIS (AP) — Coach Will Still returned to beat his former club as Lens won at Reims 2-0 and moved up to sixth place in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Still left Reims by mutual consent near the end of last season after nearly two years in charge. He joined northern side Lens in June.

Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski helped to set up midfielder Adrien Thomasson’s opening goal in the 23rd minute, when his cross was poorly cleared and fell to Thomasson. He chested the ball down and drove it home.

Reims goalkeeper Yevhann Diouf made a couple of smart saves but was beaten by striker M’Bala Nzola in the 61st.

Defeat left Reims in ninth place.

