Cluff’s 14 help South Dakota State down Mount Marty 89-41

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff’s 14 points helped South Dakota State defeat Mount Marty College 89-41 on Monday night.

Cluff also had nine rebounds for the Jackrabbits (3-1). Kalen Garry hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Stoney Hadnot scored 11.

The Lancers were led by Tash Lunday, who recorded 14 points. Mac Ryken added nine points.

for Mount Marty. Jared Lopez had five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

