Cleveland State wins 71-63 against Eastern Michigan

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 6:27 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tevin Smith’s 24 points helped Cleveland State defeat Eastern Michigan 71-63 on Saturday night.

Smith also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (3-2). Dylan Arnett, Tahj Staveskie and Chase Robinson all added 10 pionts.

The Eagles (2-2) were led in scoring by Jalen Terry, who finished with 25 points and two blocks. Jalin Billingsleyand Christian Henry both added 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

