Cleveland State wins 71-63 against Eastern Michigan

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tevin Smith’s 24 points helped Cleveland State defeat Eastern Michigan 71-63 on Saturday night.
Smith also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (3-2). Dylan Arnett, Tahj Staveskie and Chase Robinson all added 10 pionts.
The Eagles (2-2) were led in scoring by Jalen Terry, who finished with 25 points and two blocks. Jalin Billingsleyand Christian Henry both added 13 points.
