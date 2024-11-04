Chicago Cubs claim lefty Rob Zastryzny off waivers from Milwaukee

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs claimed left-hander Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. The 32-year-old…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs claimed left-hander Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The 32-year-old Zastryzny posted a 1.17 ERA in nine appearances and three starts for Milwaukee last season while splitting time between the Brewers and Triple-A Nashville.

A second-round pick by the Cubs in the 2013 amateur draft, he had a 4.41 ERA in 18 appearances for the club from 2016 to 2018. He is 4-0 with a 4.30 ERA over 54 games and five starts for Chicago, the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

The Cubs also designated reliever Jimmy Herget for assignment on Monday. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from Atlanta in mid-September and made four appearances for Triple-A Iowa.

The 31-year-old Herget has a 3.54 ERA in 129 appearances over six seasons with Cincinnati, Texas, the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta.

