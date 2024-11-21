Chelsea defender Reece James misses Leicester match because of hamstring injury

Chelsea defender Reece James will miss Saturday’s English Premier League game against Leicester because of a hamstring problem. Chelsea coach…

Chelsea defender Reece James will miss Saturday’s English Premier League game against Leicester because of a hamstring problem.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the latest setback for the England international, who has endured two years of injury disruption.

“We have, for sure, just one injured player and that is Reece. Unfortunately, he felt something small and we do not want to take a risk with him at the weekend,” Maresca said on Thursday.

James missed the 2022 World Cup because of a knee injury and last year had surgery on a recurring hamstring problem.

He has been restricted to just 18 starts for Chelsea since December 2022, curtailing the progress of a player who was regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in England.

The Chelsea captain has made only three starts this season.

Maresca is assessing a host of players who did not feature during the international break, including Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill who pulled out of England’s UEFA Nations League games against Greece and Ireland.

