Champions League Glance

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Juventus 3, PSV Eindhoven 1

Aston Villa 3, Young Boys 0

Bayern Munich 9, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Liverpool 3, AC Milan 1

Real Madrid 3, Stuttgart 1

Sporting Lisbon 2, Lille 0

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Bologna 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Sparta Prague 3, Salzburg 0

Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Brugge 0

Celtic 5, Slovan Bratislava 1

Manchester City 0, Inter Milan 0

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Girona 0

Thursday, Sept. 19

Benfica 2, Crvena zvezda 1

Leverkusen 4, Feyenoord 0

Atalanta 0, Arsenal 0

Atlético Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 1

Monaco 2, Barcelona 1

Brest 2, Sturm Graz 1

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Brest 4, Salzburg 0

Stuttgart 1, Sparta Prague 1

Inter Milan 4, Red Star Belgrade 0

Borussia Dortmund 7, Celtic 1

Barcelona 5, Young Boys 0

Leverkusen 1, AC Milan 0

Arsenal 2, Paris Saint-Germain 0

PSV Eindhoven 1, Sporting Lisbon 1

Manchester City 4, Slovan Bratislava 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Atalanta 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Feyenoord 3, Girona 2

Liverpool 2, Bologna 0

Juventus 3, RB Leipzig 2

Benfica 4, Atlético Madrid 0

Dinamo Zagreb 2, Monaco 2

Lille 1, Real Madrid 0

Aston Villa 1, Bayern Munich 0

Club Brugge 1, Sturm Graz 0

Tuesday, Oct. 22

AC Milan 3, Club Brugge 1

Monaca 5, Crvena zvezda 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, PSV Eindhoven 1

Stuttgart 1, Juventus 0

Arsenal 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Aston Villa 2, Bologna 0

Girona 2, Slovan Bratislava 0

Sporting Lisbon 2, Strum Graz 0

Real Madrid 5, Borussia Dortmund 2

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Atalanta 0, Celtic 0

Brest 1, Leverkusen 1

Manchester City 5, Sparta Prague 0

Liverpool 1, RB Leipzig 0

Barcelona 4, Bayern Munich 1

Lille 3, Atlético Madrid 1

Feyenoord 3, Benfica 1

Dinamo Zagreb 2, Salzburg 0

Inter Milan 1, Young Boys 0

All Times EST

Tuesday, Nov. 5

PSV Eindhoven 4, Girona 0

Dinamo Grazeb 4, Slovan Bratislava 1

AC Milan 3, Real Madrid 1

Liverpool 4, Leverkusen 0

Borussia Dortmund 1, Sturm Graz 0

Sporting Lisbon 4, Manchester City 1

Lille 1, Juventus 1

Celtic 3, RB Leipzig 1

Monaco 1, Bologna 0

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Club Brugge 1, Aston Villa 0

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Young Boys 1

Bayern Munich 1, Benfica 0

Atlético Madrid 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Inter Milan 1, Arsenal 0

Salzburg 3, Feyenoord 1

Barcelona 5, Red Star Belgrade 2

Brest 2, Sparta Prague 1

Atalanta 2, Stuttgart 0

Tuesday, Nov. 26

AC Milan 3, Slovan Bratislava 2

Atlético Madrid 6, Sparta Prague 0

Manchester City 3, Feyenoord 3

Bayern Munich 1, Paris Saint-Germain 0

Inter Milan 1, RB Leipzig 0

Barcelona 3, Brest 0

Leverkusen 5, Salzburg 0

Arsenal 5, Sporting Lisbon 1

Atalanta 6, Young Boys 1

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Red Star Belgrade vs. Stuttgart, 12:45 p.m.

Strum Graz vs. Girona, 12:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Celtic vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Bologna vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m.

Girona vs. Liverpool, 12:45 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.

Leverkusen vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Brest vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Atlético Madrid vs. Slovan Bratislava, 12:45 p.m.

Lille Sturm Graz, 12:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.

Stuttgart vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Atalanta vs. Sturm Graz, 12:45 p.m.

Monaco vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Benfica vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Lille, 3 p.m.

Bologna vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Leipzig vs. Sporting Lisbon, 12:45 p.m.

Shakhtar vs. Brest, 12:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Sparta Prague vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 3 p.m.

Celtic vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Feyenoord vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Girona, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Sporting Lisbon vs. Bologna, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Sturm Graz vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m.

Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Lille vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Celtic, 3 p.m.

Girona vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Brest vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

