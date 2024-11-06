Celebrini returns from injury and Wennberg scores in OT to lift Sharks over Blue Jackets 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored 3:11 into overtime and the San Jose Sharks celebrated the return of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored 3:11 into overtime and the San Jose Sharks celebrated the return of No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini with a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Jack Thompson scored his first career goal for the Sharks (4-8-2), who entered the night with the worst record in the NHL. San Jose has won four of five.

Celebrini, the top pick in the 2024 NHL draft, missed 12 games with a hip injury he sustained in the season opener Oct. 10 — an injury first incurred during the preseason. Celebrini didn’t score and missed a shot early in overtime.

San Jose goalie Vitek Vanacek was fantastic in net, making 49 saves.

Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko scored for the second consecutive game. Columbus (5-6-1) has lost three straight.

