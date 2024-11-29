CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 5 1 2…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 5 1 2 0 18 20 10 10 4 2 Bemidji St. 4 3 1 0 13 16 17 6 6 1 Michigan Tech 4 2 0 0 12 18 14 6 4 0 Augustana 3 3 0 0 10 17 17 6 6 0 Lake Superior St. 3 1 0 0 9 16 6 5 6 1 Ferris St. 3 7 0 0 9 22 30 4 10 2 St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 3 3 0 9 21 18 3 6 4 Bowling Green 2 1 1 0 8 12 12 5 4 1 N. Michigan 0 5 1 0 2 5 23 1 10 1

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

