CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|5
|1
|2
|0
|18
|20
|10
|10
|4
|2
|Bemidji St.
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|16
|17
|6
|6
|1
|Michigan Tech
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|18
|14
|6
|4
|0
|Augustana
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|17
|17
|6
|6
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|16
|6
|5
|6
|1
|Ferris St.
|3
|7
|0
|0
|9
|22
|30
|4
|10
|2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|3
|3
|0
|9
|21
|18
|3
|6
|4
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|12
|12
|5
|4
|1
|N. Michigan
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|23
|1
|10
|1
___
Sunday’s Games
Lake Superior St. 4, Alaska-Anchorage 2
Friday’s Games
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 11:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 11:07 p.m.
