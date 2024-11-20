CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 4 0 0 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 4 0 0 0 12 15 6 6 2 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3 1 2 0 12 12 7 8 4 2 Lake Superior St. 3 1 0 0 9 16 6 4 6 0 Bemidji St. 3 3 0 0 8 12 14 5 6 0 Bowling Green 2 1 1 0 8 12 12 5 4 1 St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 2 2 0 8 18 14 3 5 3 Augustana 2 2 0 0 7 11 11 5 5 0 Ferris St. 2 6 0 0 6 16 24 3 9 2 N. Michigan 0 5 1 0 2 5 23 1 10 1

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Superior St. vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. vs. North Dakota at Ralph Engelstad Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings vs. Alaska-Fairbanks at Carlson Center, 11:07 p.m.

