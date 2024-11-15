CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan Tech
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|15
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Bemidji St.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|12
|14
|4
|6
|0
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|8
|6
|7
|4
|1
|Augustana
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|11
|11
|5
|5
|0
|Bowling Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|4
|5
|3
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|1
|3
|5
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|9
|2
|5
|2
|Ferris St.
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|11
|18
|2
|8
|2
|N. Michigan
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|1
|9
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Bemidji St. 3
Friday’s Games
Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Lake Superior St. vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 9:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.