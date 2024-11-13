CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 4 0 0 0…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 4 0 0 0 12 15 6 6 2 0 Bemidji St. 3 3 0 0 8 12 14 4 5 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2 1 1 0 8 8 6 7 4 1 Augustana 2 2 0 0 7 11 11 5 5 0 Bowling Green 2 0 0 0 6 7 4 5 3 0 Lake Superior St. 2 0 0 0 6 10 1 3 5 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 2 1 0 4 10 9 2 5 2 Ferris St. 1 5 0 0 3 11 18 2 8 2 N. Michigan 0 4 0 0 0 4 19 1 9 0

Thursday’s Games

Bemidji St. vs. Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci , 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Lake Superior St. vs. Alaska-Anchorage at Avis Alaska Sports Complex, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

