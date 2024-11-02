CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 2 1 0 0…

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Bemidji St. 2 1 0 0 6 6 4 3 3 0 Bowling Green 1 0 0 0 3 2 0 4 3 0 Michigan Tech 1 0 0 0 3 3 0 3 2 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 0 0 3 4 0 2 3 1 Ferris St. 1 2 0 0 3 4 7 2 5 2 Lake Superior St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 4 0 Augustana 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3 4 0 N. Michigan 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 1 6 0

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 9, Lake Superior St. 3

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 0

Bowling Green 2, Ferris St. 0

Bemidji St. 1, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Augustana Vikings 0

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 5 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Bemidji St. vs. Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci , 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Ferris St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

