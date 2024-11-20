Catcher Jacob Stallings agrees to a $2.5M, 1-year deal with the Colorado Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Catcher Jacob Stallings and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. The…

DENVER (AP) — Catcher Jacob Stallings and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

The deal carries a $2 million salary for next season, along with a $2 million mutual option for 2026 that includes a $500,000 base buyout. The buyout would escalate by $150,000 for 80 games at catcher, $150,000 for 90 games at the position and $200,000 for 100 games at catcher.

The 34-year-old Stallings set full-season career highs with Colorado last season when he hit .263 with nine homers and a slugging percentage of .453. He caught 12 runners stealing, which was 12th most among catchers.

Stallings was taken in the seventh round of the 2012 amateur draft by Pittsburgh after playing at North Carolina. He’s appeared in 534 career games over nine seasons with the Pirates, Miami Marlins and Rockies, with 33 homers and 184 RBIs.

Stallings was a 2021 NL Gold Glove winner at catcher. He also went a major league-record 247 games at catcher without a passed ball, a streak that spanned from Aug. 18, 2020, to April 4, 2023.

