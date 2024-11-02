Catcher Gary Sánchez becomes free agent after 2025 mutual option with Brewers gets declined

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gary Sánchez’s $11 million mutual option for 2025 was declined by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, making…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gary Sánchez’s $11 million mutual option for 2025 was declined by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, making the catcher a free agent.

Sánchez, who turns 32 on Dec. 2, receives a $4 million buyout to go along with his $3 million salary for 2024.

Milwaukee also traded utilityman Owen Miller to the Colorado Rockies for cash.

Sánchez hit .220 with a .307 on-base percentage, .392 slugging percentage, 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 89 games this season.

He has hit .224 with a .309 on-base percentage, .463 slugging percentage, 184 homers and 485 RBIs in a 10-season big league career that has included stints with the New York Yankees (2015-21), Minnesota (2022), the New York Mets (2023), San Diego (2023) and the Brewers.

Miller, who turns 28 on Nov. 15, played just 14 games with Milwaukee this season and hit .185 with a .185 on-base percentage, no homers and three RBIs. He hit .276 with a .354 on-base percentage, five homers, 37 RBIs and nine steals in 91 games with Triple-A Nashville.

Miller hit .261 with a .303 on-base percentage, five homers, 27 RBIs and 13 steals in 90 games with Milwaukee in 2023. He also has played for Cleveland from 2021-22.

