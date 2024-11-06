Catcher Austin Hedges re-signs with AL Central champion Guardians for $4 million

CLEVELAND (AP) — Popular catcher Austin Hedges signed a $4 million, one-year contract and will return to the Cleveland Guardians…

The team credited Hedges’ leadership as a major factor on this year’s team that went 92-69 and won the AL Central title under rookie manager Stephen Vogt. Cleveland beat Detroit in a tight division series before losing in five games to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Hedges was a clubhouse conduit for Vogt, who immediately had to navigate through several injuries to his pitching staff early in the year. The 32-year-old Hedges mentored young catcher Bo Naylor in his first major league season and also appeared in eight of Cleveland’s 10 postseason games.

Hedges had expressed interest in coming back during his exit interviews, and the team’s feeling was mutual.

“He’s not just the mascot, this is a really good player,” Vogt said following the season. “He’s so much more to us than what any outside source can see. He helps us get better. He helps me get better. He challenges the coaching staff. He challenges his teammates and he brings the energy every single day.

“And, he’s a very, very good major league baseball player. You don’t stay in the league as long as he’s been here by accident.”

Hedges had re-signed with Cleveland for $4 million after spending 2023 with Pittsburgh and Texas, where he won a World Series title.

The Guardians went 26-20 in Hedges’ 46 starts. While he struggled as a hitter, because of his experience, Hedges started in the playoffs and also replaced Naylor late in some pressure-packed postseason games.

Hedges spent five-plus seasons with San Diego before he came to Cleveland in a trade midway through the 2020 season.

