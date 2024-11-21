Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to miss 8-12 weeks with knee surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to miss at least two months because of knee…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to miss at least two months because of knee surgery.

The Hurricanes announced Thursday that the 35-year-old netminder will have surgery Friday with a projected recovery time of 8 to 12 weeks. That comes roughly a week after coach Rod Brind’Amour said the team had originally hoped for Andersen to be week to week but was now facing a “way longer” timeframe with an unspecified injury.

Andersen hasn’t played since Oct. 26. Brind’Amour also said last week that Andersen’s absence has nothing to do with the blood-clotting condition that sidelined him for much of the regular season last year.

Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .941 save percentage this season.

Carolina won at Philadelphia on Wednesday night and visits New Jersey on Thursday in the middle of a three-game road swing.

