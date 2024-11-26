Canucks shut out Bruins 2-0

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in his return to Boston, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves…

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in his return to Boston, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Bruins 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Conor Garland assisted on DeBrusk’s goal and added an empty-netter with 13 seconds left.

DeBrusk, who played his first seven NHL seasons for Boston before signing with the Canucks as a free agent last summer, poked in a rebound 5:53 into the second period. It was the third goal in two games for DeBrusk, who has 16 points in November. He scored twice and had an assist in a 4-3 win at Ottawa on Saturday.

Lankinen turned aside 13 shots in the second period and 11 more in the third, getting his pads together just in time to stop Brad Marchand’s attempt to poke the puck through with about 25 seconds remaining. It was the second shutout of the season for Lankinen.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser was back with the team after missing seven games with an upper-body injury resulting from a hit in a game on Nov. 7.

Jeremy Swayman made 13 saves for Boston.

UTAH 3, CANADIENS 2, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev scored the overtime winner as Utah beat Montreal.

Sergachev tapped in a pass from Nick Schmaltz with 27 seconds left in the extra period to end the game. Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther also scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka made 11 saves.

Alex Newhook and Jayden Struble scored for Montreal, which lost its second in a row after a dismal 6-2 defeat to Vegas on Saturday.

Sam Montembeault stopped 26 shots.

Guenther fired a cross-ice pass from Clayton Keller into the top corner to open the scoring at 6:23 of the second period. His 10th of the season came just after Utah’s fourth power play of the night expired.

Struble, who drew into the lineup late after Mike Matheson (lower-body injury) was scratched, answered at 8:05 to tie the game. Fans had enough time to yell “shoooot!” before the defenseman ripped a shot off the crossbar and in.

Newhook pounced on a rebound for his fifth of the season, giving Montreal a 2-1 lead 46 seconds into the third.

Utah equalized at 4:17 as McBain buried a pass from Logan Cooley for his eighth.

