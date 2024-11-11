Cam Thomas’ late shooting lifts the Nets over the reeling Pelicans, 107-105

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer for…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer for the lead in the final minute, and the Brooklyn Nets defeated New Orleans 107-105 on Monday night to extend the Pelicans’ losing streak to five games.

Cameron Johnson and Noah Clowney each scored 15 points and Dennis Schroder scored 14 for the Nets, who snapped a two-game skid.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 24 points, but scored just 2 points on a pair of free throws in the second half. Rookie center Yves Missi had 17 points and 11 rebounds — both career highs — and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 15 points for the Pelicans, who did not score during the final 3:35.

Brandon Boston Jr., who had 10 assists, made a 27-foot 3-pointer and followed that up with a dunk after a steal by Missi to give New Orleans a 105-101 lead.

But the Pelicans missed their final eight shots as the Nets pulled back in front.

Takeaways

Nets: Brooklyn’s scoring was balanced. Seven players scored at least 10 points. Both former LSU players were productive — Thomas with his scoring and Ben Simmons with 12 assists.

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III played for the first time this season after straining his right hamstring in training camp. He scored 12 points but missed 10 of 14 shots overall and went 2 for 6 from deep.

Key moment

Thomas hit a step-back 3 in transition over Pelicans forward Javonte Green to give Brooklyn the lead for good at 106-105 with 32.5 seconds to go.

Key stat

The Nets also shot 45.2% from 3-point range and outscored New Orleans from deep, 57-30. Clowney hit five 3s after coming into the game with seven for the season.

Up next

The Nets host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. The Pelicans are at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

