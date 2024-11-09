Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to see his team play with more intensity

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is frustrated. He wants to see his team play with more…

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is frustrated. He wants to see his team play with more intensity.

The two-time MVP took issue with Milwaukee’s effort after it lost 116-94 to the New York Knicks on Friday night to drop to 2-7 on the season.

“Coming to New York, playing the way we’re playing, teams will not just give us games,” Antetokounmpo said. “Teams will not feel bad about us. We have to come out with the mentality that we’ve got to compete for every possession, one possession at a time.

“We’ve got to do a better job competing. We didn’t compete at all.”

The Bucks trailed by as many as 30 points in their seventh loss in their past eight games. Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 12 rebounds. Damian Lillard scored 19 points, but there wasn’t much offense beyond the team’s two biggest stars.

“If you’re not going to go out there and compete, you’re not going to win the game,” Antetokounmpo said. “Sometimes you compete your ass off, and you don’t win the game. But at least give yourself a chance.”

Milwaukee surrendered four first-half 3-pointers to Knicks 7-footer Karl-Anthony Towns, including New York’s first two baskets of the game. The Bucks allowed layups and dunks in transition — New York held a 7-1 steals advantage and outscored Milwaukee 21-8 in transition. The Knicks also held a 48-41 rebounding advantage.

“I think everybody’s frustrated,” Lillard said. “When you’re in the type of situation we’re in — losing games and trying to find yourself, find your identity — I think everybody’s frustrated. You don’t want guys in here happy.

“We got to understand what we’re doing and what it looks like when we’re having success, and that starts with playing hard and competing.”

Antetokounmpo was especially frustrated since the Bucks had played better of late. The Bucks dropped a pair of close games against the undefeated Cavaliers — including a two-point loss in Cleveland on Monday when Antetokounmpo did not dress — then posted a 23-point victory against Utah on Thursday night.

But Friday was a no-show, according to the Bucks star.

“Did we compete the previous game? Yes. Did we compete the two previous games, Cavs and Cavs? Yes. Did we compete today? No,” Antetokounmpo said. “We played great last night. We come to New York, we lost by (22).”

The Bucks fell to 19-26 in the regular season under coach Doc Rivers. But Antetokounmpo offered a vote of confidence to his embattled coach.

“Doc is doing his best,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s trying to figure out the rotation. … I give him props on that. At the end of the day, the guys that play, we got to go out there and compete. He cannot compete from the sidelines for us.”

Milwaukee has played just three home games so far this season. But seven of its next eight games are at Fiserv Forum, including Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the NBA champion Boston Celtics.

“We’ve got Boston in two days,” Antetokounmpo said. “If we don’t compete, we’re gonna lose by 30.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.