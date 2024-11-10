Brown, McDavid lead Oilers to 7-3 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor Brown scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor Brown scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 7-3 on Saturday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Brett Kulak each had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry and Victor Arvidsson also scored for the Oilers. Mattias Janmark had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 17 saves.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist, and Filip Hronek and Pius Suter also scored for Vancouver, which snapped a three-game win streak. Kevin Lankinen allowed seven goals and made 20 saves before he was pulled midway through the third period. Arturs Silovs stopped all four shots he faced.

The Canucks were without star forward Brock Boeser, recovering from an upper-body injury after getting hit in the head by Los Angeles’ Tanner Jeannot on Thursday.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver has given up the first goal in seven straight, all in the first eight minutes of the game. The Canucks have rallied for comeback victories in most of those appearances, going 4-2-1 across the stretch.

Oilers: The lackluster power play went 1 for 3 after coming in 26th in the league at 14.3%. With Hronek in the box for holding, McDavid tapped in a backdoor shot to boost Edmonton’s lead to 5-2 midway through the third period.

Key moment

Edmonton broke the game open 6:10 into the third when former Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais couldn’t clear a puck from in front of the Vancouver net. Brown picked it up and sent it up and in over Lankinen for his first goal of the game to make it 4-2.

Key stat

McDavid now has 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 41 career games against the Canucks — the most he has against any team.

Up Next

Oilers host New York Islanders on Tuesday night to open a two-game homestand, and Canucks host Calgary.

