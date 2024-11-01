Brewers’ Rhys Hoskins exercises his $18 million option for 2025 season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins exercised his $18 million option for 2025 on Friday rather than…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins exercised his $18 million option for 2025 on Friday rather than take a $4 million buyout and again become a free agent.

Hoskins had signed a $34 million, two-year contract in January after missing the 2023 season due to a torn ACL sustained while fielding a grounder in a spring training game with the Philadelphia Phillies. The deal includes an $18 million mutual option for 2026 with a $4 million buyout.

The 31-year-old hit .214 with a .303 on-base percentage, .419 slugging percentage, 26 homers and 82 RBIs this season. His batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage were career lows.

Hoskins has a .238 career batting average, .346 on-base percentage and .481 slugging percentage with 174 homers and 487 RBIs in 798 games with the Phillies (2017-22) and Brewers.

