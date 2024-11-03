Boldy scores in overtime as Wild outlast Maple Leafs in 2-1 win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored on a breakaway 2:14 into overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored on a breakaway 2:14 into overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

Boldy and Marco Rossi worked a 2-on-0 breakaway after defenseman Jared Spurgeon chased down a loose puck in the neutral zone. He fired down the ice to Rossi, who tapped it ahead to Boldy. The Wild forward made a move on Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz to bury the game winner.

Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves in the win for Minnesota. Stolarz stopped 31 shots.

Ryan Hartman scored his third of the year on a goal that was initially reviewed to put the Wild up 1-0 midway through the first. William Nylander answered for Toronto with his team-leading ninth goal of the year.

Boldy’s winner was the only shot on goal for either team in overtime. Minnesota improved to 1-2 in overtime, while Toronto is now 0-2 in overtime games.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Sunday marked the end of Toronto’s third back-to-back this season. The Maple Leafs are 1-2 in the second game of back-to-backs.

Wild: Star forward Kirill Kaprizov was held without a point for just the second game this season. He entered Sunday’s game with 21 points, tied for the most in the NHL, and had multiple points in his previous seven games.

Key moment

Toronto was able to overcome a four-minute penalty on Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was whistled for both a crosscheck and roughing with 2:28 to play in the second period. Minnesota’s man advantage carried over to the third period, but the Wild couldn’t capitalize on the extended power play.

Key stat

Nylander’s goal was Toronto’s first road power-play goal this season. The Maple Leafs were previously 0 for 18 on the power play in road games this season.

Up next

Toronto hosts Boston on Tuesday and Minnesota hosts the Kings on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.