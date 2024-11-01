Bo Horvat scores as the Islanders top the Sabres 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Maxim Tsyplakov each had a goal and an assist, helping the New York…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Maxim Tsyplakov each had a goal and an assist, helping the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Friday night.

The Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves.

Dylan Cozens, Jason Zucker and Owen Power scored for the Sabres. Devon Levi stopped 32 shots.

Cozens got his first goal of the season 9:03 into the game, but Horvat answered with a breakaway goal 40 seconds later.

Tsyplakov put the Islanders in front on a terrific move 5:25 into the second, and Palmieri made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 12:20.

Zucker rallied the Sabres with his third goal 5:27 into the third after missing a penalty shot.

Pageau made it 4-2 8:08 into the third, and Power scored with 1:01 remaining as Buffalo attempted a late comeback.

Takeaways

Islanders: After scoring only one goal in the previous eight periods, the struggling Islanders offense finally broke through.

Sabres: The team’s inconsistent start continued. The Sabres have lost two in a row following a three-game win streak.

Key moment

There was a scary sequence midway through the game when Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly was injured following a big hit by Jordan Greenway. Reilly appeared to hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room.

Key stat

Anders Lee had two assists for the Islanders. He had three goals and no assists in his first 10 games of the season.

Up next

The Islanders visit the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Sabres visit Detroit on Saturday night.

