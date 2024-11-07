Bo Horvat leads the Islanders past the Senators 4-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists, and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists, and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Thursday night.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist for New York, which won for the third time in four games. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves.

Nick Jensen and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa in the third period. Tim Stutzle had two assists.

Up Next

The Islanders host New Jersey on Saturday, and the Senators visit Boston to open a two-game trip.

___

