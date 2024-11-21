Blue Jackets rally from 3-goal deficit to beat Lightning 7-6 in overtime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski’s goal at 1:25 of overtime punctuated a five-point game as the Columbus Blue Jackets…

Werenski had tied the game at 4 in the second period and added three assists as the Blue Jackets won their second straight game. Sean Monahan had a goal and three assists and Dmitri Voronkov added a goal and an assist. Kent Johnson scored on a power play and short-handed in his first game back after missing 14 contests due to an injury sustained on Oct. 17. Yegor Chinakhov added a goal and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 24 shots.

Anthony Cirelli, Mitchell Chaffee, Brandon Hagel and Connor Geekie each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay. Brayden Point and Cam Atkinson also scored, and Nikita Kucherov finished with three assists. Jonas Johansson made 36 saves.

RED WINGS 2, ISLANDERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored with 51 seconds remaining and Detroit beat New York.

Jonatan Berggren also scored to help Detroit snap a three-game losing streak. Alex Lyon finished with 22 saves.

Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders, who have lost five of their last six games. Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots.

Holmstrom got the Islanders on the scoreboard first at 5:51 of the first period with his third goal of the season.

Berggren tied it with 4:46 remaining in regulation with his third, before Raymond got the go-ahead score in the final minute. Raymond took a pass from Dylan Larkin and scored from the left circle, lifting the puck past Sorokin’s glove for his third.

DEVILS 4, HURRICANES 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist, Jack Hughes had three assists and New Jersey downed Carolina.

New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton gave the Devils a 3-2 lead with 9:25 remaining after Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov tied the game 12 seconds into the third. Bratt scored his 10th of the season and second of the game on a power play with 5:55 remaining for the Devils’ fourth goal.

After Jack Roslovic opened the scoring for Carolina at 8:43 of the first, Bratt tied it at 1 with 5:15 left in the period. Stefan Noesen put New Jersey ahead 46 seconds into the second with a power-play goal.

Roslovic, who scored nine goals in 59 games last season, has 11 goals in 19 games for the Hurricanes.

Jacob Markstrom had 20 saves for the Devils, and Spencer Martin made 17 saves for the Hurricanes.

BRUINS 1, UTAH 0

BOSTON (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots, Elias Lindholm scored the game’s only goal, and Boston beat Utah in their first game since the team fired coach Jim Montgomery and named Joe Sacco as interim coach.

The win snapped Boston’s three-game losing streak. Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves for Utah, which has now lost three straight.

After coming up empty on their first four power-play opportunities, the Bruins struck on their fifth extra-man chance when Lindholm chipped in a rebound for his third goal of the season with 7:19 left in the second period.

Boston thought it had the game sealed when David Pastrnak fired into an open net with 58.8 seconds to play, but the goal was taken off the board after a video review.

AVALANCHE 2, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miles Wood scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Colorado beat Washington.

Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who have won five of their last six games. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 shots to get his fourth straight win in his return after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Capitals, who snapped a three-game win streak. Logan Thompson had 25 saves while taking his first regulation loss of the season.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals learned they will be without superstar Alex Ovechkin for the next four to six weeks due to a broken left fibula, an injury he suffered on Monday against Utah.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ilya Samsonov made 38 saves, and Vegas defeated Ottawa.

Samsonov had given up 10 goals in his previous two outings but made key saves on Josh Norris, David Perron, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk to keep the Senators at bay.

The Senators are now mired in a four-game losing streak and have only managed two goals in their last three games.

Vegas took the lead early in the first period when Linus Ullmark made a diving save but was unable to get back into position, giving Jack Eichel an open net for his sixth goal of the season. Brett Howden made it 2-0 midway through the second with a goal that beat Ullmark, who made 29 saves, under the arm.

Adam Gaudette finally beat Samsonov 7:17 into the third with two seconds remaining on the power play to cut the lead in half, but Pavel Dorofeyev regained the two-goal lead exactly two minutes later.

BLUES 3, SHARKS 2, SO

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours scored the lone shootout goal, Jordan Binnington denied all three of San Jose’s shots and St. Louis snapped a four-game home losing streak with a victory.

Binnington bounced back after allowing Alexander Wennberg’s tying goal with 8.8 seconds left to notch his 151st career victory and tie Mike Liut’s franchise record.

Wennberg had both goals for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, assisted both goals.

Jordan Kyrou and Nathan Walker scored in regulation for the Blues, who won for just the second time in their last nine games. Walker scored 11 seconds into the game after Radek Faksa intercepted a pass from Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov.

Kyrou, sandwiched between Granlund and Timothy Liljegren at the top of the crease, jammed home a pass from Pierre-Olivier Joseph for his sixth goal of the season with 8:13 left in the second.

Binnington had 22 saves in the win, while Askarov had 29 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 3, PANTHERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 31 saves and Teuvo Teravainen scored, helping Chicago top Florida.

Craig Smith and Nick Foligno also scored as Chicago stopped a three-game slide. The Blackhawks also improved to 3-5-0 at home this season.

Mrazek returned to Chicago’s lineup after he missed Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Florida because of a personal matter.

Sam Reinhart scored his 15th goal for Florida, which lost for the fourth time in five games. Spencer Knight stopped 17 shots for the Stanley Cup champions.

