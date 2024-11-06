Bizarre penalty sends Aston Villa to first Champions League loss at Brugge. Shakhtar gets first win

A strange penalty for handball ended Aston Villa’s winning run in the Champions League on Wednesday as the English team…

In the other early game, Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Heorhiy Sudakov had a fine assist and an even better goal in a 2-1 win for the Ukrainian champion against Young Boys.

Villa had led the 36-team Champions League standings after three straight wins without conceding a goal — and it took a bizarre incident before goalkeeper Emi Martínez was eventually beaten.

Villa defender Tyrone Mings was punished for picking up the ball when Martínez seemed to restart play with a goal kick passed short to his teammate.

Mings walked forward a couple steps to gather the ball with his left hand and returned to place it at the corner of the six-yard box.

The penalty kick was awarded and Brugge captain Hans Vanaken scored in the 52nd minute, placing the ball to Martínez’s left as the World Cup-winning Argentina goalkeeper dived to his right.

Martínez tried to persuade German referee Tobias Stieler after the game that he had made a mistake.

The loss leaves Villa in fifth place in the standings now led by Liverpool, with Inter Milan, Arsenal and Brest all able to rise above coach Unai Emery’s team with a win later Wednesday. Inter was hosting Arsenal at San Siro.

Club Brugge has six points, from two wins and two losses and was provisionally in 20th place, which after all eight rounds in January would earn a place in the knockout playoffs round.

Shakhtar’s Sudakov showed against Young Boys why he is expected to be the club’s next big-money sale.

Both teams came into the game without scoring a goal in the first three rounds of the new league phase format.

Swiss champion Young Boys is struggling in 10th place in its domestic title defense and took an unexpected lead in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, where Shakhtar is playing its Champions League home games during the military invasion by Russia.

After the Shakhtar defense was caught in the 27th minute playing short passes deep in its own half, Kastriot Imeri struck with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Shakhtar was level four minutes later when Sudakov’s precise pass into the goalmouth eluded a circle of five Young Boys players to find Oleksandr Zubkov for a tap-in.

Sudakov cleverly created space in the 41st to stride forward and fire a low shot from 20 yards (meters) into the far corner of the net past diving goalkeeper Marvin Keller.

Shakhtar is outside the playoff places in 26th, with four points, and Young Boys is 35th and among six teams with zero points.

