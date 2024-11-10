Bernhard Langer wins for 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, taking season finale

PHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer won for the 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, holing a 30-foot birdie…

PHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer won for the 18th straight year on the PGA Tour Champions, holing a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to hold off Steven Alker in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday at Phoenix Country Club.

The 67-year-old Langer closed with a 5-under 66 — shooting his age or better for the third straight day and 23rd time on the tour — for a one-stroke victory over defending champion Alker — who won the season points title and a $1 million bonus —and Richard Green.

Langer pushed his tour victory record to 47, just over eight months after tearing his left Achilles playing pickelball. The German star won the season-ending event for the first time and extended his record as the tour’s oldest winner.

Five strokes ahead of Alker after a front-nine 30, Langer found himself tied for the lead with Alker and Green on the final hole after a two-stroke swing on the 17th when Alker hit to inches for birdie and Langer scrambled for bogey.

On the par-5 18th, Langer drove left into trees, reached the green in three and holed the long birdie putt. Alker hit his second shot over the green and left his chip short, then left a 12-footer to force a playoff short.

Alker shot 66. Also the 2022 season champion, the New Zealander began the week second behind Ernie Els in the points race. Els tied for 13th at 7 under after a 67, leaving him second in the standings.

Green birdied the last two holes in a 65.

The top 36 players on the points list qualified for the event, with Steve Stricker the lone qualifier who didn’t play.

