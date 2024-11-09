Bernhard Langer shoots age again in bid to extend Champions winning streak to 18 years.

PHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot his age once again to put himself in position to extend his PGA Tour…

PHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot his age once again to put himself in position to extend his PGA Tour Champions winning streak to 18 years.

The 67-year-old German star with a Champions-record 46 career victories, had a 4-under 67 on Saturday at Phoenix Country Club to take a one-stroke lead in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He has shot his age or better 22 times on the tour.

Defending champion Steven Alker, second behind Ernie Els in the season standings, was second after a 63 — poised to pass Els for the $1 million bonus. Els was tied for 14th after a 71.

Alker had a run of five straight birdies, but closed with six straight pars.

Richard Green was third at 11 under after a 63. Alex Cejka had a 68 to get to 10 under, and Jerry Kelly was 9 under after a 66.

Stewart Cink, three strokes ahead after each of the first two rounds, shot a 75 to drop to 8 under.

The top 36 players on the points list qualified for the event, with Steve Stricker the lone qualifier not in the field. He has never played a postseason tournament on the PGA Tour Champions.

Langer is 22nd in the standings.

