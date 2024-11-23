Ball’s career-high 50 points not enough as Antetokounmpo, Lillard lead Bucks past Hornets 125-119

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds and Damian Lillard added 31 points to lead the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds and Damian Lillard added 31 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Charlotte Hornets 125-119 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee opened the fourth quarter with a 14-5 spurt for a 110-90 lead, but the Hornets got it to 121-119 on Brandon Miller’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

Taurean Prince answered with a pair of free throws for the Bucks to make it a two-possession game, and Charlotte missed a pair of 3-pointers on the ensuing possession. Antetokounmpo hit two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to make it 125-119.

LaMelo Ball had a career-high 50 points for the Hornets, and Brandon Miller added 32. Ball hit 17 of 38 shots, including 6 of 17 beyond the arc, and 10 of 13 free throws.

Milwaukee, which completed a 4-0 homestand, has won six of its last seven. The only loss in that span was a 115-114 loss to the Hornets on Nov. 16 following a controversial foul call.

Charlotte’s Grant Williams went to the locker room late in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

Takeaways

Hornets: Charlotte has lost five of its last seven.

Bucks: Lillard, who did not play in the Bucks’ last game against Charlotte, hit 9 of 21 shots, including 10 of 11 free throws.

Key moment

Milwaukee hit four consecutive 3-pointers for a 12-3 run and a 96-83 lead late in the third quarter.

Key stat

The Bucks were 18 of 37 from beyond the arc, matching their season high in 3-pointers made.

Up next

The Hornets host the Orlando Magic on Monday, and the Bucks are at the Miami Heat in NBA Group Play on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.