Backup QB Arbuckle leads Toronto past Winnipeg 41-24 for the Argonauts’ 19th Grey Cup title

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle led the Toronto Argonauts to their 19th Grey Cup title, throwing two second-half touchdowns passes in a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night at B.C. Place.

Forced into action after starter Chad Kelly broke his ankle in Toronto’s East championship victory over Montreal, Arbuckle completed 26 of 37 passes for 252 yards in Toronto’s second Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg in three seasons.

Toronto is 8-0 against Winnipeg in the Grey Cup, also winning in 1937, 1938, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1950 and 2022. Winnipeg was appearing in its fifth straight Grey Cup. It won consecutive titles in 2019 and 2021, with the 2000 season canceled.

Arbuckle threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dejon Brissett to give Toronto a 24-16 lead with 7:31 left. On the first play after the kickoff, DaShaun Amos intercepted Zach Collaros’ pass and returned it to the Winnipeg 16 to set up Brian Hajrullahu’s 14-yard field goal with 5:11 remaining.

Robert Priester iced it with 3:12 left with a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown. Wynton McManis then returned another interception 58 yards to the 4, with Ka’Deem Carey scoring on the next play to make it 41-16.

Toronto — which beat Winnipeg in both regular-season meetings — took a 17-10 lead with 6:13 left in the third quarter on Arbuckle’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Mital — a play after Fraser Sopik recovered Lucky Whitehead’s fumble on a punt return.

Winnipeg cut it to 17-13 on Sergio Castillo’s 40-yard field goal with 2:13 left in the third. The Blue Bombers’ Michael Ayers then blocked John Haggerty’s punt, but Toronto ended up with a first down because Kyrie Wilson interfered with an Argonauts player while the ball was loose.

The Blue Bombers got the ball back two plays later when Willie Jefferson intercepted Arbuckle’s pass and returned it 4 yards to the Toronto 30, setting up Castillo’s 23-yard field goal.

