Avalanche beat Flyers 3-2; referee stretchered off ice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cale Makar scored two goals, Casey Mittelstadt scored one and Justus Annunen had 24 saves to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night in a game where a referee was stretchered off the ice.

Makar is off to a sensational scoring start for a defenseman. He beat Aleksei Kolosov for his seventh and eighth goals of the season and now has 27 points in 19 games.

Leading 2-0 in the third, Mittelstadt scored his seventh goal of the season.

Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster scored for the Flyers in the third to bring it to 3-2.

BLUE JACKETS 5, BRUINS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Mathieu Olivier scored short-handed in a three-goal first period that ended with the Boston fans booing their own team off the ice, and last-place Columbus won.

Justin Danforth also scored a short-handed goal, making it 4-1 midway through the third period. Yegor Chinakhov made it 5-1 with about six minutes left, bringing out more boos and sending most of the remaining fans to the exits.

James van Riemsdyk and Dmitri Voronkov also scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzļikins stopped 29 shots.

Charlie Coyle scored Boston’s only goal, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves as the Bruins lost their third straight game.

CANADIENS 3, OILERS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots as Montreal blanked Connor McDavid and Edmonton.

Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle and Jake Evans — into an empty net — scored for Montreal, which matched its longest winning streak of the season with a second consecutive victory.

Montembeault earned his second shutout of the campaign after a 48-save showing against Toronto in the season-opener.

Calvin Pickard made 22 saves for Edmonton. The Oilers lost their second in a row after falling 4-3 in overtime to Toronto on Saturday.

Gallagher deflected a hard pass from Mike Matheson into the top right corner to open the scoring with 31 seconds left in the second period.

DUCKS 4, STARS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Brett Leason had a goal and two assists for a career-high three points, Lukas Dostal stopped 34 shots and Anaheim held on to beat Dallas.

Olen Zellweger, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe also scored for the Ducks, who saw a 3-0 lead in the third period shrink to one goal before getting consecutive wins for the first time this season. Dostal won for the first time since Oct. 29, snapping a personal 0-4-1 streak.

Esa Lindell and Matt Duchene scored for the Stars, who snapped a three-game winning streak and lost at home for the first time in eight games this season. Casey DeSmith finished with 24 saves.

After Lindell and Duchene pulled Dallas within one goal midway through the third, LaCombe’s backhander with 5:28 left restored Anaheim’s two-goal lead.

Leason charged down the right side and beat DeSmith to the far post for a 2-0 lead at 5:44 of the first period. He has two goals this season, both in the last four games.

