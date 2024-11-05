Arsenal without Rice for Inter game in Champions League but could welcome back Odegaard

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Arsenal will be without Declan Rice because of injury for the Champions League match against Inter…

MILAN, Italy (AP) — Arsenal will be without Declan Rice because of injury for the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday but could welcome back captain Martin Odegaard after two months out.

Rice sustained a foot injury in the 1-0 loss at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday and has not traveled to Italy. He will be assessed ahead of the league match at Chelsea on Sunday.

“It is a knock, a problem on his foot, and he wasn’t comfortable to put his boots on so at the moment he is not fit,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of the England midfielder.

“He wasn’t feeling good the last few days. We’ll have to assess him on Thursday and see if he’s ready for Chelsea.”

Odegaard is set for an imminent return following an ankle injury he picked up when playing for Norway in a Nations League group-stage match on Sept. 9.

Odegaard practiced with his teammates at Arsenal’s training base on Tuesday before heading out to Milan.

Arteta said it was the first time his captain had taken part in full training since the injury.

“He’s back a bit earlier than we expected,” Arteta said, “but it’s great to have him here and we will decide if we use him tomorrow.”

Arsenal has won two and drawn one after three games in the revamped Champions League, but is winless in its last three Premier League matches.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.